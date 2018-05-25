PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Bridges named RCS Coach of the Year
The award was announced this week, and Bridges said many people helped ensure they reached as many goals as possible in his second year as the head of the program.
“It’s such a huge honor, especially with the amount of talent, and the quality of coaches that we have here at Rome High School. To even be recognized is amazing, but to be given Coach of the Year is such a huge honor,” Bridges said.
The Rome boys’ and girls’ tennis teams both finished second at the Region 7-AA meet and had 12 state qualifiers get all the way to the Class 5A state championships.
Bridges wanted to recognize assistant coaches Amanda Malcom, Dennis Toney, Tom Tilton, Debbie Grist, Marti Couey, Trevor Price, Cristina McArver and Dennis Dillard for all the help they contributed this past season.
“The sign of a great coach is the assistance that you’ve got surrounding you, and I most definitely couldn’t have done this without my support coaches. They really deserve this award, not me,” Bridges said.
Even after just receiving this award, Bridges was already starting to plot ahead and look forward to next year’s team and their future accomplishments.
“We are young, and just being able to continue to build on the process that we started the last two years is what I’m most excited about,” he said. “We’ve got a really good group of kids coming in, so we are eager about that as well. We are all just ready.”