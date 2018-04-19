PREP TENNIS: Williams repeats as GICAA individual state champion
A year after she played her own sister for the state championship, Dory Williams played for the GICAA title with another familiar face across the court from her.
Williams took on teammate Angelle Thornton in the Class A singles finals on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, which hosted the top players from Christian schools all over the state.
The reigning state champ came through again, defeating Thornton 6-2, 6-0 for the title.
Thornton finished second, while Unity’s doubles team of Tori Calvert and Mary Williams took second in the Class A doubles bracket.
Williams defeated Natalie Morris from Faith Christian Academy in an 8-1 pro set in the opening round, and then played her sister, Mackey Williams, in the semifinals, winning 6-0, 6-0 to set up her match with Thornton.
Calvert and Williams fought with a pair from Grace Christian Academy in the opening match to win 9-7 before facing a team from Faith Christian Academy and winning 6-2, 6-2.
A three-set match determined the champions, as the Unity duo won the second set but came up short in the final set tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-2, 6-7.
Unity Christian’s team will travel to Jonesboro for the GICAA state tennis team championship on Tuesday.