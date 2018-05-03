PREP TENNIS: Unity girls stay perfect for state title
Unity won all five lines in its three matches on Tuesday at the Clayton County Tennis Center in Jonesboro to capture the title for the second time in three years. The Lady Lions’ Dory Williams repeated as the Class A singles state champion earlier this season.
The team defeated Vidalia Heritage Academy, Killian Hill Christian and Peachtree Academy on the way to the team title on Tuesday.
Dory Williams played at No. 1 singles, while Angelle Thornton was at No. 2 singles and Mackie Williams was at No. 3. Thornton finished as the singles’ runner-up at the individual tournament this season.
In doubles, Mary Jack Williams and Tori Williams made up Unity’s No. 1 doubles team, while Madelyn Taylor and Rebecca Ackerman were in at No. 2 doubles.