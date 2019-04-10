The Rome High boys’ tennis team will be back on the courts today to try and improve their standing in the state playoffs after going 1-1 on the first day of the Region 7-5A tournament.
Carson Garrett was locked in a tense battle with his opponent Wednesday afternoon when the Rome No. 2 singles player was bested in a decisive third set that gave Kell the 3-2 edge in the two teams’ semifinal match.
The Wolves, who came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed, will face Hiram today at 2 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College with the winner finishing third in the region and the loser taking fourth as they start the Class 5A bracket next week.
Rome’s No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Wood and Ian Kligora got a 6-1, 6-4 win over Kell, while No. 3 singles player Caleb McCurry won 6-4, 6-4. With the tally at 2-2, Garrett forced a third set with a 6-3 second-set win, but was defeated 6-2.
The opening round of the tournament saw Rome’s boys take a 3-0 win over Paulding County to start off the day. Meanwhile, Rome’s girls’ team was eliminated by Woodland in a 3-0 final.
In other action:
BASEBALL: Rome sweeps Villa Rica
The Rome High baseball team clinched a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs for the second straight season Wednesday with a sweep of Region 7-5A opponent Villa Rica at Legion Field.
The Wolves took Game 1 with a score of 7-1 and won 7-2 in Game 2.
In the opening game, pitcher Knox Kadum struck out 11 and allowed only three hits and three walks through six innings. Tristan Tillery pitched one inning and struck out one in relief.
At the plate, Sevie Andrews and Garrett Howell each had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Kadum also knocked in a run.
Howell had two more hits and two RBIs in Game 2. Andrews had two hits and an RBI, and Connor Bullard added two hits and two RBIs.
Astin got the win for the Wolves throwing five innings and allowing two runs and six hits while striking out five. Tillery again pitched in relief striking out two over two innings.
The Wolves (14-6, 10-2 7-5A) will face Kell on Friday at Legion Field.
TUESDAY’S LATE CONTEST
BASEBALL: Dade County 5, Model 2
The Mode baseball team dropped its fourth straight contest in a 5-2 loss to Region 7-AA foe Dade County in Shannon.
Model went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but the Wolverines scored a run in the third, fourth and fifth and added two more in the seventh to seal the win.
Connor Yarbrough was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Blue Devils (13-7, 6-5 7-AA), and Brody Pearson and Brody Pace each had two hits.
Gavin Freeman took the loss for Model pitching 5 2/3 innings and giving up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Rett Edwards pitched in relief.
The Blue Devils will wrap up the regular season Friday against Dade County (11-6, 8-3) on the road.