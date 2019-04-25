With four local tennis teams reaching the Elite Eight, the Rockmart boys’ and girls’ are the final ones left standing in the GHSA Class AA tennis state playoffs.
The top-seeded Rockmart teams both came out on top against Dodge County on Thursday at home with the Jackets winning 3-1 over the second-seeded Indians and the Lady Jackets topping the No. 2 seed Lady Indians 4-1.
Armuchee's girls and Model's girls both joined Rockmart in the Elite Eight on Thursday but saw their seasons come to an end in tough road matches.
After hosting the first three rounds of the state playoffs, both Rockmart squads will head out on the road to take on fellow region champions for the first time this postseason.
The Jackets will face Thomasville and the Lady Jackets will take on Berrien in matches that have to be played by Tuesday.
The Jackets blew through the opening rounds defeating Douglass-Atlanta and Banks County by scores of 5-0. The Lady Jackets shut out South Atlanta 5-0 in the opening round before taking down Elbert County 4-1 in the second round.
Armuchee’s girls finished their season with a 3-1 loss to Jeff Davis. The No. 2 seed Lady Indians previously upset top-seeded Banks County 3-2 in the second round and took down Therrell in the opening round.
The No. 4 seed Lady Blue Devils were shut out by top-seeded Berrien 3-0 in the Elite Eight, bringing their season to an end after upsetting higher-seeded teams through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The Lady Devils defeated top-seeded C.S. King in the opening round and No. 3 Rabun County in the second round.
Coosa's and Model's boys’ teams were both ousted in the Sweet 16 earlier this week with the Eagles losing to Bremen and the Blue Devils falling to Elbert County.
In the Class A Public playoffs, the No. 2-seed Trion girls were shut out 3-0 by Miller County in the second round.
The GHSA Tennis State Championships, which will include the finals for all classifications, will take place May 4 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.