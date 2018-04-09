PREP TENNIS: Region 7-AA tourney finals set for today
The first day of the Region 7-AA tennis tournament didn’t hold too many surprises, but it did build up the anticipation for today’s championship matchups.
Reigning boys’ champion Model will have a rematch of last year’s region finals against Rockmart, while the Lady Jackets will defend their 2017 title against Armuchee today at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
All matches, including the consolation finals, will start at 2:30 p.m.
Both the Model boys and Rockmart girls came out of the regular season as the No. 1 seeds in the tournament, with both teams going 7-0 in region play.
The Lady Jackets opened play Monday with a 4-1 win over No. 8 seed Dade County, followed by a 5-0 sweep of Pepperell to improve to 19-1 on the year.
Armuchee’s girls, seeded in the No. 2 slot, began Monday with a 4-1 win over No. 7 Gordon Central, with straight set wins from all three singles players and at No. 1 doubles.
Things didn’t go so easy for the Lady Indians in the semifinals, however, as No. 3 seed Model forced Armuchee to push for a 4-1 win.
Both Brooke Dellis and Hannah Dellis won their first sets 7-5 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and both doubles matches went to three sets before going to the Lady Indians.
Pepperell’s girls, seeded fifth, had the lone upset of the tournament as they defeated Coosa, the No. 4 seed, in the opening round. The Lady Dragons and Model will face off in the girls’ consolation finals this afternoon.
Model’s boys (15-0) made quick work of their opponents on Monday, taking their match against Chattooga 5-0 before winning in the semifinals 4-1 over Coosa.
The Blue Devils lost only four games total against the Indians as they look to follow their Class AA state runner-up finish from a year ago.
Rockmart’s boys fared similarly in their opening matches, sweeping Dade County 5-0 to start with and then getting a 4-1 over Armuchee to advance to today’s finals.
Armuchee’s boys beat Gordon Central to open the tournament and will meet Coosa today to battle for third place.