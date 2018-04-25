PREP TENNIS: Model boys sweep Heard County to advance to Elite Eight
In an instant, the majority of the showcase courts at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College went quiet.
Just about an hour after Model’s boys’ tennis team began their second round state playoff match against Heard County, the result was already decided.
The Blue Devils roll to another win, and there doesn’t appear to be much their opponents can do to stop them.
Only two games the entire afternoon went against Model’s players Wednesday as they quickly dispatched their Sweet 16 foes with a 5-0 sweep of the Braves and a spot in the Class AA Elite Eight.
“I think this was the best we’ve played up and down the whole line,” Model coach Josh Goss said. “When you get to the playoffs you’ve got to play well each time out, and I think our guys understand that.”
The win continues the Blue Devils undefeated season, which now stands at 19-0, and keeps them on track in their attempt to get back to the Class AA state championships after finishing as the runners-up last season.
Model will get a reminder of that next week when they face Bleckley County, the team that defeated the Blue Devils in the state finals last season in Jonesboro.
This time they get to take on the Royals in more familiar surroundings by hosting the Elite Eight thanks to Wednesday’s coin flip by the GHSA. The match has yet to be scheduled but will likely be on Monday or Tuesday.
Parker Stone was the first one off the courts, shutting out his No. 1 singles opponent 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Chase Geier and Barton Sapota was next with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Model’s No. 3 singles player Eli Abdou and the No. 1 doubles team of Micah Veillon and Justin Roberts completed 6-0, 6-0 victories less than a minute later, and the Blue Devils had clinched the match win.
Kyle Hale finished out his No. 2 single match and won 6-0, 6-1, giving the Blue Devil a victory just before signing with Gadsden State University at the tennis center.
Stone, who is keeping his undefeated streak alive in his sophomore season, said the strength of the team has been a major factor this season.
“Our opponents have played well, but we’ve just been on point each match we’ve played this season,” Stone said. “And that’s a credit to all of the guys on the team.”
In other action:
Armuchee girls 3, Heard County 0
The Armuchee girls’ tennis team pulled out an upset win on the road Wednesday as it won the first three matches and defeated Region 5-AA champion Heard County 3-0 in the second round.
Singles players Brooke Dellis and Hannah Dellis once again came through for the Lady Indians as Brooke Dellis won 6-1, 6-0 and Hannah Dellis won 6-1, 6-1.
The doubles team of Madison Hurley and Chloe Purdy then won 6-2, 6-0. The other matches that were still in progress were pulled.
Armuchee advances to the Class AA Elite Eight and will travel to face Berrien next week.
Rockmart girls 5, Temple 0
Region 7-AA champion Rockmart girls’ tennis team continued its path through the state playoffs Wednesday with a 5-0 sweep of Temple on its home courts.
Emma Evans won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0, while Mary Ella Owen and Taylor McVey won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith kept their composure and won 6-1, 7-5, at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 doubles team of Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won 6-2, 6-1.
Rockmart moves on to the Elite Eight with a match against the Class AA defending champs, Bleckley County, next week at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart boys 5, Temple 0
Hitting the road didn't slow down the Rockmart boys' tennis team on Wednesday as the Jackets took a 5-0 win over Temple in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The toughest match of the day came at No. 1 singles, but Rockmart's Timothy Malone was able to take a 6-3, 7-6 win. Jackson Norris had a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles while Bennett Vest won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, Rockmart's No. 1 team of Elijah Malone and Hunter England won 6-1, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Dylan Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-2, 6-2.
The Jackets will face Early County on the road in the Elite Eight, which will be scheduled for next week.