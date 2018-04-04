PREP TENNIS: Floyd County teams head into final matches before region tournament
The varsity squads from all four Floyd County Schools’ high schools were in action at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. Armuchee took on Model, while Pepperell faced off with Coosa in Region 7-AA action.
All four teams will play again today as the countdown is on for the start of the Region 7-AA tournament next Monday at the facility.
Model’s boys continued their undefeated season with a 5-0 sweep of the Indians. The Blue Devils (11-0) will look to repeat as the region champs next week, but will have to contend with a strong Rockmart team.
Sophomore Parker Stone earned the 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for Model, while Kyle Hale won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Eli Abdou won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles victories went to the No. 1 team of Micah Veillon and Justin Roberts (6-1, 6-2) and the No. 2 duo of Chase Geier and Barton Sopata (6-3, 6-1).
Coosa’s boys picked up a 4-1 win over Pepperell, with Joseph Smyth winning 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Jordon Broom winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Ben Whelchel took the lone match for the Dragons with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
The Eagles fought in the doubles matches to finish out the team win. Bradley Johnson and Brady Jacobs won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 team of Zac Mitchell and Ethan Hester won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Model, Armuchee and Pepperell are hovering around the top of the girls’ region standings. However, Rockmart’s girls continue to do well, having lost just once this season in pursuit of back-to-back 7-AA titles.
Armuchee’s girls were able to hold off Model for a 3-2 win. The Lady Indians got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, with sisters Brooke Dellis and Hannah Dellis winning 6-0, 6-2, and 7-5, 6-2, respectively.
The No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Harris and Madison Bartlett won Armuchee’s other match with a 6-3, 6-3 final.
Model’s Reagan Dooley won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, while Brooke Roberts and Miya Blanton won 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Pepperell’s girls got a 4-1 win over Coosa, with Abby Davenport fighting in the first set of a 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
The Lady Dragons also got wins from Carrington Nails at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-2), Kaylee Mansell at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Cordle and Hannah Nash (6-2, 6-1).
Coosa took the No. 1 doubles match with Sadie Hagen and Alexis Holmes winning 6-3, 6-2.