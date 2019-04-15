The Darlington boys’ tennis team started the Region 4-A tournament on a high note and while the day didn’t quite as well as the team would’ve hoped, its first-round win against Mt. Pisgah got the Tigers through the day and into the GHSA state playoffs.
“This was a good day for Darlington,” Darlington head coach Jonathan Wagshul said. “We won our first-round match against a very good team. It was a good win for us. They’re a quality team.
“I told them at the beginning of the day that honestly win or lose I wanted to make sure that when they walk off the course they could feel good about themselves and carry their heads high. I think they can do that.”
Seeded No. 4 in subregion A, the Tigers shocked the No. 1 seed out of subregion B with a 3-1 victory qualifying the Tigers for at least a No. 4 seed in the state playoffs.
Darlington was then defeated by North Cobb Christian in the semifinals with the deciding match coming down to No. 3 singles. The Tigers had already swept the doubles matches, and the Eagles had won No. 1 and No. 2 singles. However, No. 3 singles player Gorden Gao was defeated in the match as the Tigers fell 3-2 to the Eagles.
“We knew the competition, no matter who we played here, was going to be close,” Wagshul said. “We thought we had a chance because it was going to be close. Unfortunately this one didn’t go our way, but I’m proud of the boys. They worked hard and they had a good showing.”
Darlington’s Fritz Oeltermann and Dawson Williams won at No. 1 doubles, and Mason McKenzie and Jared Levatino won at No. 2 doubles.
The Tigers will play in the consolation finals today at 4 p.m. at The Walker School in Marietta with the finals also taking place at 4 p.m. Walker will host the championship and consolation matches as the highest remaining seed in the tournament.
North Cobb Christian will face Mount Paran Christian in the finals today after upsetting Walker in the semifinals.
Wagshul said his team just needs to focus on playing their best tennis and not worry about winning and losing.
“I like to think when we do that, good things happen and the results begin to take care of themselves,” Wagshul said. “Naturally, playing in a tournament carries own pressures and stress. We’re trying to manage that so they can be at their best.”
The journey through the state playoffs will conclude at the Rome Tennis Center, where the state championships in all eight classifications will be held May 4.
In other prep action
BASEBALL: Darlington 7, Mt. Pisgah 3
The Darlington boys’ baseball team came away with a 7-3 win at home against Mt. Pisgah on Monday in the opening round of the Region 6-A tournament.
Zuker Campbell was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers (8-11-1), Adam Himes was 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Kolin Rogers had a hit and an RBI.
Charlie Bell earned the win throwing six innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, one walk and striking out four. Himes pitched one inning and struck one in relief.
The Tigers will face either Whitefield Academy or Christian Heritage today as tournament play continues.