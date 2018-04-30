PREP TENNIS: Blue Devils fall to Bleckley County in Elite Eight
After going undefeated through the regular season, region tournament and first two rounds of the Class AA state playoffs, Model’s boys’ tennis team drew defending champions Bleckley County in the quarterfinals and lost to the Royals, 3-1, on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Blue Devils faced the Royals last season in the Class AA state championships in Jonesboro. Bleckley won that meeting 3-2.
Model’s No. 1 doubles team of Justin Roberts and Micah Veillon won their first set and was up 3-2 in the second when they decided to stop after the Royals took the No. 2 doubles match to clinch the team victory.
“They’re just so good,” Model coach Josh Goss said of Bleckley. “I hate it for our seniors to get so close, and we couldn’t get over the hump. But I’m proud of all of our guys. They fought hard and battled for every point.”
Sophomore Parker Stone won his 20th match of the season to start off the day as he took the No. 1 singles line in two sets to give Model an early 1-0 lead. He has yet to lose a match in his high school career.
“Parker did really well today, and it makes it an easy on a coach when you can send a kid like that out on the court and feel confident he’ll get a win,” Goss said.
Eli Abdou fell in two sets at No. 3 singles to give Bleckley County its first win. Model lost at No. 2 singles when Kyle Hale dropped his second set, and the No. 2 doubles team of Chase Geier and Barton Sopata fought to try to force a third set, but couldn’t pull it off.
“This is the second year in a row Chase has been in the deciding match against them, and he’s come a long way after just starting to play last year,” Goss said. “They played a tough second set to almost go to a third.”
Model has posted a 42-3 record in the last two seasons.
In other action, the Rockmart girls’ tennis team saw its season come to an end Monday as well with Bleckley’s girls’ team picking up a 3-0 win in Rockmart.