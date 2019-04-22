The Rockmart and Armuchee girls’ tennis teams kept their postseason runs alive Monday as both squads earned spots in the GHSA Class AA Elite Eight.
The top-seeded Lady Jackets took down No. 3 seed Elbert County at home with a 4-1 win in the second round.
Emma Evans won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Mary Ella Owen won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Maryann Earwood rounded out singles play with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 3 spot. Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp teamed up to win 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Jackets will face either Davidson Arts or Dodge County in Rockmart this week. The match has to be played by Saturday.
The No. 2 seeded Lady Indians upset No. 1 seed Banks County on the road 3-2. Brooke Dellis, Hannah Dellis and Chloe Purdy swept the singles matches at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The No. 2 doubles match was going Armuchee’s way but was called when the Lady Indians went up three sets.
The Lady Indians will meet Jeff Davis on the road in the Elite Eight this week.
The Coosa boys’ team saw its season come to an end with a road loss to top-seeded Bremen. The No. 3-seeded Eagles upset No. 2 seed South Atlanta 3-0 in the first round.
The Model boys also closed out their season with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Elbert County on the road after topping Therrell 5-0 in the first round.
The No. 4-seeded Model girls are looking for their third straight upset in the playoffs as they face top-seeded Berrien on the road in the Elite Eight. The quarterfinal matchup has to be played by Saturday.
Also in the Class AA quarterfinals, the Rockmart boys will face either Davidson Arts or Dodge County in the Elite Eight. If the Yellow Jackets face No. 1 seeded Davidson Arts, a coin flip will determine which team will host.
In the Class A Public playoffs, the top-seeded Trion boys shutout Johnson County 4-0 and move on to the second round to host either Washington-Wilkes or Taylor County on a day yet to be determined. The No. 2-seeded Lady Bulldogs topped Jenkins County 3-1 and will travel to face Miller County in the second round Thursday.
The state tennis championships for all classifications will take place May 4 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.