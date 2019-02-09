Mumber set a school record in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 50.68 seconds and winning the Class 4A-5A state championship. He touched the wall .28 seconds ahead of Sandy Creek’s Gab Bartolomei in the finals of the three-day meet at the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech.
Mumber led a group of Rome High swimmers who posted top-ten finishes on Saturday. Kenta Davis took third in the boys’ 50 freestyle finals with a time of 21.16 seconds and seventh in the boys’ 100 freestyle in 48.19, while Mumber placed fifth in the 100 butterfly, coming in at 52.32.
Rome coach Joey Powers said that despite the tough competition and the change in schedule of having to swim in the morning instead of the afternoon as in past state meets he was proud of all of his swimmers.
“Everyone had their best times and they continued to drop their times between the prelims and the finals,” Powers said. “It was really different this year with the Class 1A through 5A swimming in the mornings, but after all was said and done, I can’t be more proud of everyone’s performance.”
Mumber and Davis were also part of the boys’ 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams along with Lucas Baker and Adam Peterson, with the quartet posting top-ten state finishes in each event. Their 200 freestyle relay time of 1:29.50 was good enough for seventh place, while their 200 medley finals time of 1:41.68 came in 10th.
They also set the school record for the 200 freestyle relay in Friday’s preliminaries at 1:29.48.
It’s a goal that Powers said he’s made sure his team has, especially after last year’s state meet when Hunter Mason, who is now at Michigan, won the boys’ 100 breaststroke and 200 IM state titles along with helping the Wolves win the 200 medley relay title as well.
“We kind of set the bar high with our performances last year, and I told them that unless we were beating our own school records we were not going to be competitive at the state level,” Powers said. “It’s something they have taken to heart, and when they become the best at Rome High School, they put themselves in position to be best in the state.”
In the girls’ competition, Rome’s Viola Hasko finished seventh in the finals of the 100 breaststroke, coming in at 1:09.33, while teammate Maya Williams continued to cut her time in the event by posting a 1:11.08 for 13th place. She came into the meet seeded with a time of 1:13.35.
Rome’s girls’ 200 medley relay team of Hasko, Williams, Sarah Baker and Anna Cate Loveman finished 10th with a time of 1:58.12.