PREP SWIMMING: Rome High swimmers receive national honors
Earlier this month the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association released its All-America and Academic All-America lists with Rome being represented as part of both.
Mason Hunter, the 2018 graduate who broke the state record in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke at the state championships this past season, was named a NISCA All-American for his Georgia state-record time of 54.28 seconds, which put him in a tie for 10th in the nation.
Hunter, who is set to join the swim team at the University of Michigan this fall, also was named a NISCA Academic All-American along with fellow Rome High swimmer Cameron Wall. The two earned the distinction for graduating with a 3.75 grade point average or higher.
Joining the boys on the academic list were Rome girls Emma Rose Bailey, Camille Trammell and Anna Waguespack.
But that’s not where Rome High’s academic honors end.
The overall GPA for the Wolves was 3.713, landing them 32nd in the nation and second overall in the state of Georgia and earning them a silver All-America medal.
The girl’s team finished in the top 20 nationwide and number one in the state of Georgia with a cumulative GPA of 3.890 to earn the gold All-America Academic award and a national ranking of 19th.
“These kids are a different breed of athlete,” Rome swim coach Joey Powers said. “They take a very scientific approach to their conditioning and they are extremely motivated. They spend the extra time in the pool and they spend the extra time working in class.
“These students are taking multiple AP classes, participating in dual enrollment and still able to excel in the classroom and in the pool. I think it speaks volumes to our leadership and our faculty that we are graduating kids who are more than prepared for their future.”