In their final home meet before state competition, Rome swimmers posted state qualifying times in 12 events while taking second place in a three-team meet on Tuesday against Blessed Trinity and Gilmer.
Rome will have one more stop before state when they travel to Calhoun Friday and Saturday to compete in the Northwest Georgia Swim and Dive Championships.
Rome head coach Joey Powers said the event will feature 24 schools and more than 500 swimmers, helping his teams get acclimated before the pressure of state competition at Georgia Tech from Feb. 7-9.
“We’ve got some swimmers that will peak and they’ll peak when the pressure is on,” Powers said. “And that’s what this weekend is about — swimming under pressure. It’s going to be an exciting weekend.”
With the second-place finish Tuesday, Powers still saw improvement from his teams, especially against winner Blessed Trinity.
“We’ve seen them earlier this season, and we were pleased with our performance,” Powers said. “We were a lot closer on the girls’ side against Blessed Trinity than the last time. Most everyone was cutting times in the events they were focused on and we had some personal bests, so everyone is getting faster.”
Individually for Rome, seniors Samson Mumber and Kenta Davis continued their strong season in Tuesday’s meet.
Mumber won the boys’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.56 seconds and the boys’ 100-yard backstroke in 54.78. Davis finished second in two events, coming in at 21.77 in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle and 48.47 in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle.
For the girls, Viola Hasko, who owns the school record for the 100-yard breaststroke, took first in the event with a time of 1:10.93. Anna Cate Loveman won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.51.
Rome’s boys’ 200-yard medley relay team of Mumber, Davis, Ellis Marrs and Adam Peterson finished in 1:44.90 for first place, while Rome’s girls’ 200-yard freestyle team of Maya Williams, Josie Cole, Sarah Baker and Elizabeth Carpenter won with a time of 1:51.73.
Second places went to the Wolves’ 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay “A” teams, and the Lady Wolves’ 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay “A” teams.