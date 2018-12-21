With leading performances from Kenta Davis and Samson Mumber, Rome’s boys took a solid lead in the points with a 139 total. Etowah was second with 106. The Lady Wolves excelled in the relays and came away with second out of the three teams with a final score of 118, nine points behind Etowah.
In the boys’ competition, Davis won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, coming in at 21.69 and 49.14 seconds, better than his seed time going into the regular season meet.
Mumber took first in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:03.45, while placing second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.90, less than a second behind Davis.
Both Rome swimmers helped give the Wolves wins in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. They joined Adam Peterson and Lucas Baker in the medley relay to come in first at 1:47.10, edging Etowah’s “A” team by almost two second.
Rome’s 200 freestyle relay team of Davis, Mumber, Sevie Andrews and Jonn Finn won in 1:35.66.
The girls’ competition saw the Lady Wolves’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams complete the Rome sweep in the events.
Sarah Baker, Maya Williams, Viola Hasko and Anna Cate Loveman won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.87, three seconds ahead of Etowah, while Elizabeth Carpenter joined Hasko, Baker and Williams for first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.52.