As individuals Samson Mumber and Kenta Davis each qualified for state in two events. Mumber took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.83, and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.88.
Davis’ second-place finish at 55.94 in the butterfly was enough for state. He also took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.10.
The girls qualified two teams for state with first-place finishes in the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Sarah Baker, Viola Hasko, Julianna Norris and Anna Cate Loveman finished the medley with a time of 2:02.87. The freestyle team, made up of Loveman, Bryn Anderson, Baker and Hasko finished with a time of 4:06.41.
The boys scored 144 points as a team to top Cartersville, which scored 120 for second place. Dawson County finished with 23 points.
The Lady Wolves scored 160 points over Dawson County, which took second place with 58 points, followed by third-place Cartersville with 53 points.
Rome is scheduled to host Sequoyah on Tuesday.