A trio of Darlington School swimmers celebrated their final home meet of their careers with some extra rewards on Thursday.
Seniors Alexander Greene, Spencer Shadday and Austin Yearout were part of the Tigers’ victories in the pool at Darlington’s Huffman Center as the boys and girls welcomed Cartersville, Coahulla Creek and the Floyd County Schools swim team for the evening.
The Tigers finished neck and neck with Coahulla Creek as Darlington edged out a final tally of 78 to the Colts’ 77. Cartersville was third in the boys’ standings with 73 points. The Darlington girls finished second in the team standings with 80 points. Cartersville was first with 125.
Darlington’s Yearout took the most individual wins for the Tigers as he won the boys’ 200-yard intermediate medley in a time of 2 minutes, 22.48 seconds and the boys’ 100 backstroke in 1:02.14.
Shadday finished second in both events, coming in at 2:24.25 in the 200 IM and 1:06.38 in the 100 backstroke.
Both were members of Darlington’s two winning relay teams during the evening as the Tigers took first in the boys’ 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.58 and in the boys’ 200 freestyle relay at 1:48.18.
Greene was on the winning 200 freestyle relay team and won the boys’ 200 freestyle event, finishing with a time of 2:27.18. Quinton Clark and Alexander Austin were both on Darlington’s first-place 200 medley relay team, while Clark took the first leg of the 200 freestyle relay.
The three seniors on Darlington’s boys’ team were recognized along with girls’ team seniors Molly Brewer, Veeka Malnchuk and Anne Scott Smith prior to the start of the meet.
Model had some victories in the girls’ events as part of the Floyd County Schools swim team.
Belle Bryant won the girls’ 100 freestyle, coming in at 1:09.96, while Alex Fowler topped the competition in the girls’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:19.46.
Both girls joined teammates Molley Maddox and Neely Brownlow to get a victory in the girls 200 freestyle relay as they finished in 1:58.61, 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Cartersville.
Armuchee’s Blake Montgomery, also swimming as part of the Floyd County Schools’ contingent, won first place in the boys’ 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.32 and was second in the boys’ 500 freestyle as he was barely edged by Coahulla Creek’s Noah Phillips.
Darlington’s girls came in second place in several events during the evening, including in the girls’ 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Henni Richert was second in both the girls’ 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Lataija Jackson was second in the girls’ 100 backstroke, Milan Delapenha was second in the girls’ 200 freestyle, Corinne Lian was second in the girls’ 200 IM, and Celia de Soto Martin was second in the girls’ 500 freestyle.
Coming in second for Model’s boys were the Blue Devils’ 200 medley relay team, Will Chandler in the 50 freestyle and Brewer Blalock in the 100 breaststroke.