Just a week into the season and the Coosa volleyball team has something to celebrate.
Senior middle blocker Kasey Thacker recorded her 1,000th career kill Thursday during a match against Coahulla Creek at the Class 3A school in Dalton.
Coosa improved to 5-0 with a 25-7, 25-11 win over the host Lady Colts and a 25-16, 25-5 victory over Class 4A Gilmer.
Thacker came into the match with 998 kills. She had 446 during her junior season when she was named the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Associated Class AA/A Public Player of the Year.
Thacker had 22 kills total between Thursday’s two matches, as well as four aces, four blocks and four digs. Jordan Roberts had 12 kills, 15 digs, and three aces, while Brinley Smith recorded 51 assists to go with two blocks and three digs.
Makayla Nelson contributed 18 digs, three aces and three assists, while Sarah Arrant had nine kills and six aces.
Coosa will host the Coosa Invitational tournament Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
In other action:
SOFTBALL
Armuchee 3, Pepperell 2
A Floyd County showdown went Armuchee’s way Thursday as the Lady Indians edged Pepperell 3-2 on their home field.
Sarah Barnes scattered three hits and struck out four in the circle for Armuchee. She walked one and didn’t give up an earned run. Olivia Moses went 2-for-3 at the plate in the Region 7-AA contest.
Pepperell (3-2, 0-2 7-AA) was down 3-1 going into the seventh inning and was able to get one run back but was stopped there. Lady Dragons pitcher Chloe Jones allowed five hits and struck out eight while allowing one earned run.
Pepperell is in Dalton today at the Lady Cat Classic, while Armuchee (2-2, 1-1) will host Darlington in a non-region matchup Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Rockmart 8, Chattooga 6
The Chattooga Lady Indians nearly avoided their first loss of the season Thursday as they were topped 8-6 on the road at Rockmart.
Emma Evans and Alexis Teems each had two hits for the Lady Jackets in the Region 7-AA game, while Mackenzie McNabb and Kinsey Jones had two RBIs apiece.
Gracey Arnold got the win after throwing five innings and striking out two. Emilee Register closed the game and struck out three in the final two innings.
Chattooga (3-1, 1-1 7-AA) was led at the play by Emma White’s two RBIs.
Rockmart (4-0, 2-0) is at Model on Tuesday, while Chattooga at the Lady Cats Classic in Dalton on Saturday.