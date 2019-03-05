Ansley Davenport completed a hat trick and the Pepperell girls worked to hold off a tough Dade County squad at home Tuesday to pick up a 7-4 Region 7-AA win.
Sydni Hazlewood finished with two goals and an assist for the Lady Dragons to help bring their record to 4-0, both overall and in region play. Megan Henderson recorded a goal and an assist, while Samantha Ekey scored a goal and Marleni Perez had an assist.
Pepperell keeper Trista Ely finished with eight saves, and Kinsey Pyles and Lily Corey each had solid defensive efforts to maintain the lead. The Lady Dragons travel to Coosa on Thursday.
Rome girls 1, East Paulding 0
Freshman keeper Madison Ingram made a game-winning save with three minutes left in full time to secure a 1-0 win for the Rome High girls’ soccer team Tuesday as they battled Region 7-5A foe East Paulding on the road.
Janet Hartman scored the Lady Wolves’ lone goal and Ingram finished with 13 saves in goal as Rome won its fifth straight match.
Rome (5-1, 3-0 7-5A) will travel to Jekyll Island this weekend for the Tournament of Champions, opening with Pike County on Friday.
TENNIS: Armuchee girls 3, Gordon Central 2
The Armuchee girls’ tennis team came away with a 3-2 win over Gordon Central in Calhoun on Tuesday.
Brooke Dellis won at No. 1 singles for the Lady Indians due to a medical forfeit in the second set after she had won the first set 6-0. Armuchee’s Hannah Dellis won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Harris and Blaine Fox won 6-0, 6-0.
Armuchee will take on Coosa at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Thursday.
MONDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
BASEBALL: Carrollton 2, Rome 1
Rome High’s baseball team opened the Region 7-5A schedule with a close loss to Carrollton on Monday at LakePoint Sports Complex.
The Wolves scored one run on three hits led by Connor Bullard, who put Rome on the board with a solo homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Knox Kadum started for the Wolves, pitching 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two, while scattering six hits. Out of the Trojans’ seven hits, Carrollton scored both of their runs in the top of the sixth inning.
“I was very pleased with our effort and attitude tonight, despite the 34-degree weather,” Rome coach Jim Tejcek said. “I thought the team battled and played extremely well. We just needed a couple timelier hits to increase the lead from 1-0. Carrollton didn’t make any mistakes tonight. We just needed to put a little more pressure on them”
The Wolves match up against the Trojans again today in Carrollton.
SOCCER: Darlington boys 2, North Cobb Christian 1
Tim Sparmann scored a goal and assisted another to lead the Darlington boys to a 2-1 win against Area 5-A Private opponent North Cobb Christian on Monday.
Jack Eady scored the second Darlington goal, assisted by Charlie Jones. The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 5-A) will be on the road Thursday at Christian Heritage.