The Darlington volleyball team took to the road Thursday to visit Coahulla Creek in Dalton and came home with two victories.
The Lady Tigers had a pair of two-set sweeps against non-area opponents, defeating the host Lady Colts 25-22, 25-15 and then getting a 25-10, 25-7 win over Morris Innovative.
Lucy Bearden had 16 assists for Darlington between the two matches, Megan Kligora recorded seven kills, Kate Monroe had six kills and Lucy Aultman finished with 15 digs.
Darlington (13-19) will visit Chattooga on Tuesday to play the host Lady Indians and Cedartown.
In other action:
Coosa splits at home
An evening against non-area opponents resulted in a split for the Coosa volleyball team Thursday as the Lady Eagles topped Murray County 25-7, 25-8 before dropping a tough match against No. 4 Mt. Paran, 14-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Senior middle blocker Kasey Thacker lead Coosa with a combined 18 kills, four aces, five blocks and eight digs. Fellow senior Jordan Roberts finished with 12 kills, three aces, five digs and a block.
Sarah Arrant had nine kills, two aces, and two digs, Brinley Smith had 46 assists, 13 digs, and five aces, and Mary-Kathryn Broadway had four kills, four blocks, and two digs. Ashlee Bailey finished with eight kills.
Coosa (41-7) will be back to area play Tuesday hosting Model and Coahulla Creek.
SOFTBALL
Armuchee 6, Model 0
Sarah Barnes struck out four and scattered four hits in a complete game shutout for Armuchee on Thursday in a 6-0 win over Region 7-AA foe Model.
Jamison Powell had four hits and an RBI for the host Lady Indians as they took advantage of several Model errors in the game. Abbie Roberson two hits for Armuchee (8-8, 5-6 7-AA), while Kelsie Burkett and Katie Shinholster RBI apiece.
Model pitcher Claire Chamberlain struck out four and allowed nine hits in six innings of work.
Armuchee will host Gordon Central on Monday, while Model (5-14, 4-8) is at Coosa.
Time is winding down for local softball teams with less than a week left in the regular season. Pepperell’s 4-0 loss to Dade County on Thursday puts the Lady Dragons on the edge of the bubble along with Armuchee and Model as far as making the state playoffs.
Rockmart remains undefeated after a sweep of Coosa in a doubleheader Thursday, while Dade County (10-1) and Chattooga (8-4) are second and third in the region standings. With no region tournament scenario, the top four teams in Region 7-AA at the end of the regular season will advance to the postseason.