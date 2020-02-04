The Rome High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams are early into the season, but are already rewriting the school’s record books.
At Riverside Military Academy this past Saturday, the squads broke records in seven different girls’ events and six boys’ events.
The teams also swept the competition with the boys winning with 102 points, and the girls finishing with 126.5 points.
Jah’Lia Evans broke three records with a 17-foot jump in the long jump, which was nearly 3 feet further than the previous record, a 9.28 in the 55-meter hurdles and a 38-7 in the triple jump.
Nora Bailey broke two records with a time of 11:59.97 in the 3000-meter run, which was nearly 30 seconds faster than the old record, and finished the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:42.78.
Lucia Loarca had a record-setting time in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:44.39, and the 4x200 relay team of Evans, Jasmine Dennis, Enesyice Kennemore and JaTaria Jackson finished with a time of 1:55.59.
Patrick Motes’ 9:30.13 time in the 3000-meter run broke the old record by 19 seconds, and he finished the 1500-meter run in 4:25.25.
Other record breakers were Gary Jones with a 2:08.57 in the 800-meter run, Kenny Williams with a 54.8 in the 400-meter run, Connor Johnson with a 13-8 in the pole vault, and Cameron Alamia with a 25.07 in the 200-meter run.
In other action:
BASKETBALL
Darlington girls 51,
Gordon Lee 31
Some deep digging by the Darlington girls’ basketball team provided the boost needed to top Gordon Lee 51-31 Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Region 6-A tournament.
Playing at Mt. Bethel Christian in Marietta, the Lady Tigers were led by Olivia Adams, who scored 16 points, while Caroline Williams added 10.
Darlington (22-3) is the top seed from the region’s “A” subregion and will take on the 6-A/B No. 2 seed Mt. Paran on Friday at 4 p.m. in the tournament semifinals at King’s Ridge Christian in Alpharetta.
Unity Christian boys 79, Horizon Christian 51
Four Unity Christian players scored in double digits to lift the Lions to a 79-51 win over Horizon Christian in the GAPPS Region 1-A tournament Tuesday in Powder Springs.
Senior Huston Bryant led the way with 17 points, while Austin Wilkerson finished with 16, Caleb Thompson had 15 and Zach Irmscher added 10 as well as getting it done on defense.
Unity (14-9) will play in the region semifinals Thursday against Grace Christian.
SOCCER
Model girls 9, Lafayette 0
Lauren Akemon scored four goals and the Model Lady Blue Devils kicked off their soccer season with a 9-0 shutout over LaFayette on Tuesday.
Emma Couch had three saves in goal for Model as the Lady Devils defense clamped down to keep the Lady Ramblers from scoring. Perry Durden had two goals for Model (1-0), while Payton Brown, Hadley Johnson and Kala Bartley each had one.
Jayde Brewer had three assists for the Lady Blue Devils, while Johnson, Neely Brownlow and Ashley Vicente each had one assist. Model is back in action next Tuesday against Adairsville.
Rome girls 7, Calhoun 0
A pair of hat tricks from two of the Rome girls’ leading returners set the stage for the Lady Wolves’ 7-0 shutout victory Tuesday against Calhoun.
Mae Pierce and Janet Hartman each score three goals against the Lady Jackets, while Jennifer Zavala scored a goal to round out Rome’s scoring. Hartman and Rhiannon Simpson both had an assist as well.
Michele Monzalvo and Grace Buck each shared time in goal for the Lady Wolves and both came away with seven saves to preserve the blank slate.
Rome (1-0) will be at Dalton next Tuesday.