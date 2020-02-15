After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Model boys’ basketball team struggled in the third period before putting Callaway away in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The Blue Devils outscored the Cavaliers 26-18 in the final quarter to eke out a 62-60 win on the road Saturday.
“It was a big win,” Model head coach Jacob Travis said. “We controlled the game early on, and we answered in the fourth quarter and kept coming back. It was probably the most physical game I’ve seen in awhile.”
Jared Bomer led the Blue Devils with 17 points and five rebounds, and Jabari Burge added 12 points and five rebounds despite fouling out in the third quarter.
Burge is one of Model’s top scorers, and Travis was glad to see how his team adjusted to his absence. Coming into the final quarter, the Blue Devils trailed 42-36, but went on a 17-3 run late in the game to seal the win.
“In the third, we did a good job of hanging onto the ball when he left,” Travis said. “Brayden Dean and Ja’Kenes Heard — they really stepped up big time. It was fun to see them fulfill their roles and get us back in the lead.”
Jovantae Boddie scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers (14-8), and Demetrius Coleman scored 16 points.
The Blue Devils reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-2015 season, and will stay on the road as they travel to face Washington County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Sweet 16.
“We better be ready,” Travis said. “This game, along with our region, has prepared us for pressure, so we’ll see how we handle it.”
BASEBALL
Darlington sweeps Oglethorpe County
The Darlington baseball team opened its season Saturday with a pair of wins against Oglethorpe County on the road.
The Tigers (2-0) won 4-1 in Game 1 and 11-5 in Game 2.
Charlie Bell picked up the win in Game 1 throwing four innings and allowing one hit while striking out eight. Aiden Cloud and Lawson Brown pitched in relief.
In Game 2, Cloud was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, Kolin Rogers was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Lawson Goodwin had a double and two RBIs, and Blake Robinson had a triple and two runs scored.
Caleb Butler got the win for the Tigers throwing five innings, while allowing three hits and three runs and striking out four. Thomas Speed and Jackson Norris pitched in relief.
The Tigers are at Pepperell on Tuesday.
Model 5, Bowdon 3
After trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Model baseball team plated four runs to come from behind for a 5-3 win against visiting Bowdon on Friday.
Rett Edwards earned the win for Model (1-1), allowing three hits and three runs over six innings with six strikeouts. Daulton Waddell threw one inning in relief for the save.
Waddell had two hits for the Blue Devils, and Landon Cantrell and Josh Land each had an RBI.
Bowdon (1-1)was led by Ben Fortson with two hits.
Model hosts Whitefield Academy on Monday.
SOCCER
Rome girls 10, Chapel Hill 0
Me Pierce scored six goals Friday to carry the Rome High girls’ soccer team to a 10-0 shutout against visiting Chapel Hill at Barron Stadium.
Also for Rome (2-1), Zoe Diehl scored two goals, Ashley Marin scored a goal and had three assists, Janet Hartman scored a goal, and Rhiannon Simpson, Ashley Morales and Lizbeth Chavez each had an assist.
Michele Monzalvo had one save and split time as goalkeeper with Grace Buck.
The Lady Wolves hosts Cartersville on Tuesday.
Rome boys 6, Coosa 0
The Rome boys’ soccer team improved its record 3-0 on Thursday with a 6-0 win against Coosa at Barron Stadium.
Cristian Fonseca scored two goals to lead the Wolves, and Henry Ramirez, Junior Morente, Oscar Segura and Victor Valencia each scored a goal.
The Wolves will next host Cartersville on Tuesday.
Darlington boys 4, Pepperell 0
The Darlington boys’ soccer team got its season off to a good start Thursday with a 4-0 shutout against Pepperell at home.
Brinson Sumner scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Tigers (1-0), while Micah Lloyd and Pancho Yanes each added a goal. Aaron Ding and Michael Ugbe each had an assist.
The Tigers will host Unity Christian on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Rockmart girls 3, North Paulding 2
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team earned a win at home Thursday knocking off North Paulding 3-2.
The Lady Jackets swept their singles matches as Maryann Earwood won 6-3, 6-3, Eisley Pope won 6-1, 6-1, and Amber Massey won 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Jackets are at Gordon Central on Tuesday.