After being down 6-1 early against Whitefield Academy, the Model baseball team fought its way back into the game only to come up one run short at the end.
Whitefield Academy hit two grand slams on the day as the Blue Devils were edged 13-12 on Monday in their home opener in Shannon.
The Blue Devils (1-2) gave up a grand slam to Caleb LaVallee in the top of the second inning to go down 6-1, but came back in the bottom of the inning to tie the score 6-6.
In the top of the fourth, however, Braeden Swilley knocked another grand slam for an 11-7 score, keeping the Wolfpack out front for good.
Daulton Waddell and Connor Yarbrough each had three hits for the Blue Devils, and Patrick Lloyd had two hits.
Grayson Goss struck out five over two innings of work for Model.
The game also gave the team a chance to show support for fellow Blue Devil Jewell Sweat. Sweat is a competition cheerleader for Model, and recently, the 16-year-old was diagnosed with stomach cancer.
Support has been shown around social media with the tag #4Jewell, which the baseball team had painted on their field for their game against Whitefield Academy.
A fundraiser set up by Mission Ispossible Foundation has already raised thousands of dollars for Sweat and her family. Donations can be made online on at www.missionispossible.net or by visiting the #4Jewell fundraising page on Facebook.
Sweat was a 2019 GHSA state finalist with the Blue Devils’ cheerleading squad, and recently won the 2020 CheerSport Atlanta Grand Championship with her Hot Shots Senior Coed All Star squad.
The Model baseball team will next go up against Fellowship Christian on the road Friday.
Armuchee 7, Trion 4
Jack Rush struck out 10 and allowed five hits as he pitched Armuchee to a 7-4 win against Trion on the road Monday.
Rush also had two hits and a run scored at the plate. Also for Armuchee (2-2), Chandler Desanto had two hits, three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base, Luke Mayhall had two runs scored and a stolen base, Canyon Painter had an RBI, and Blake Mathis had a hit and a run scored.
Alexander Stevens pitched in relief of Rush.
Trion took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Indians scored four runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
The Indians will next face Adairsville on the road Friday. Trion (0-1) is at Cedar Bluff on Thursday.
Pepperell 6, Darlington 0
Pepperell jumped out to an early lead against Darlington on Monday in Lindale and didn’t look back on its way to a 6-0 win.
The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and added another in the second and two more in the fourth.
Dakota Cornrtassel struck out 11 over six innings for the Dragons in the win.
At the plate for Pepperell (2-0), Cornrtassel, Mason Fincher and Jake Chandler each had an RBI.
For Darlington (2-1), Kobe Nadu, Lawson Brown and Logan Floyd each had one hit.
Pepperell is at Central on Thursday, while Darlington hosts Adairsville.
GOLF
Darlington takes sixth overall
The Darlington boys’ and girls’ golf teams got the season off to a start Monday in the President’s Day Shootout at Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club in Carrollton, taking sixth place in the team competition.
Individually, Lindsey Cordell shot a 1-under 71 for the boys for a third-place tie, and Liza Frisbee shot an 8-over 80 for a sixth-place tie in the girls’ competition.
The boys will next compete in the Lafayette Invitational on March 7, and the girls will play again March 16 against Holy Innocents.