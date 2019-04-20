It’s the time of the season where teams either continue on or pack it up and head home as local squads try to stay alive in the state playoffs.
While tennis teams have already begun their postseason, with Rockmart, Model, Armuchee and Coosa all still in the mix, the playoffs for baseball and soccer get underway this week.
After being ousted in the first round last season, the Model girls’ tennis team is in the Elite Eight of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs, facing either No. 1 Berrien or No. 2 Bacon County on the road. The quarterfinal matchup has to be played by Saturday.
The No. 4-seeded Lady Blue Devils have already upset two higher-seeded teams through the first two rounds, defeating top-seeded C.S. King 4-0 and No. 3 seed Rabun County 4-0.
Also out of Region 7-AA, the top-seeded Rockmart girls will host Elbert County on Monday and No. 2 Armuchee is at No. 1 Banks County. The second-round matches have to be completed by Tuesday.
On the boys’ side of the bracket, 7-AA champion Rockmart will face either Davidson Arts or Dodge County in the Elite Eight. If the Yellow Jackets face fellow No. 1 seeded Davidson Arts, then a coin flip will determine which team will host the match, which has to be played by next Saturday.
Two Floyd County boys’ teams will play their second-round matches by Tuesday with No. 2 seed Model traveling to face Elbert County, and No. 3 seed Coosa at Bremen.
The state tennis championships for all classifications will take place May 4 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Coosa boys’ soccer team opens the playoffs this week after capping its regular season with a Region 7-AA championship and will host KIPP Academy on Friday. The Eagles are trying to make a playoff run after reaching the state title game two seasons ago.
Also on Friday, the No. 2-seed Pepperell boys will host Therrell, while No. 4-seeded Armuchee hits the road against Hapeville Charter.
In Class 5A, the Rome High Wolves take the No. 4 seed into a road matchup against Decatur, and in Class A Public, the top-seeded Trion boys host Commerce on Wednesday.
On the girls’ side, the Model Lady Blue Devils finished the regular season with a perfect 14-0 region record to take the Region 7-AA championship and the No. 1 seed into the first round, where they will host Washington on Thursday.
Floyd County teams Coosa and Pepperell will head out on the road for the first round with the No. 3 seed Lady Eagles facing Douglass-Atlanta and the No. 4-seeded Lady Dragons at KIPP Academy on Thursday. This is the first time in program history that the Pepperell girls have qualified for the state playoffs.
In Class 5A, Rome High's girls will welcome Riverwood to Barron Stadium at 6 p.m. on Tuesday after the Lady Wolves captured the Region 7-5A second seed, and in Class A Public, top-seeded Trion will host Lincoln County on Tuesday.
The Rockmart baseball team opens the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 14-0 region record and a region title. The Jackets take the No. 1 seed against Washington in a doubleheader at home Wednesday.
Finishing second in Region 7-AA, Chattooga will host McNair, and No. 4 seed Model will travel to face South Atlanta. Rome High, meanwhile, takes the No. 4 seed into the first round and will face Decatur on the road.
All Class AA and Class 5A first-round matchups will feature a doubleheader Wednesday. Game 3s for all series, if necessary, are tentatively scheduled for Thursday.
As of Saturday, the Trion baseball team is ranked No. 11 in the Class A Public Power Ratings. At Trion’s current ranking they will host the No. 22-ranked team, Miller County, in a doubleheader Thursday.
This week will also see Floyd and Polk counties host region and area track and field meets ahead of the state sectionals.
Rome High will host the Region 7-5A meet Thursday at Barron Stadium, while Rockmart will host the Region 7-AA meet Tuesday and Thursday, and Darlington will host the Area 4-A meet on Tuesday and Thursday.
Locally, Valhalla Stadium will be the site of the Class A Private, Class AA and Class 7A state track and field championships May 9-11.