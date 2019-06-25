Whether bringing a wealth of experience or familiarity to the table, Rome High School’s newest head coaches are excited for what is on the horizon for their teams.
Brent Tucker has been named the new Rome High head baseball coach, while Katie Price makes the jump from assistant to head coach of the school’s varsity volleyball team.
Tucker served as the head baseball coach at Ringgold High School for the last 12 seasons, winning more than 300 games during that time and leading his team to the Class 3A state championship series twice.
“We are so excited to get this season started,” Tucker said. “It is exciting right now to get to meet a whole lot of new people — new coaches, players, families and people around the community.”
Ringgold won seven region championships, including the last five, and had 10 consecutive 20-plus win seasons under Tucker’s direction, while he helped more than 60 of his athletes to earn athletic scholarships, and three of his players have been drafted.
“We had a lot of success at Ringgold for the 12 years that I was there, and I hope to do the same here,” Tucker said.
He said he understands the goal for all sports at Rome High to be championship caliber, from the players to the coaching staff, and the environment built by Principal Eric Holland, System Athletic Director John Reid and Rome High Athletic Director Jason Harris was a big reason he wanted the job.
“I absolutely love the atmosphere of Rome,” Tucker said. “Dr. Holland, coach Reid and coach Harris didn’t even have to convinced me; I just knew I was ready for another challenge.”
When asked what he hopes to bring to the diamond as new head coach, Tucker simply laughed, sporting a huge smile.
“We hope to bring in discipline and swagger,” he chuckled. “In all seriousness, one of the big mottos we will have this year is “Earn it.” That goes into everything we do. Whether we are practicing, playing, starting positions… everything. We will earn it.”
Tucker played collegiate baseball at Chattanooga State for two years before transferring to Shorter University. He has coached for 25 years and has a daughter who is attending Georgia Southern University, and a son who is gearing up to attend Charleston Southern to play baseball.
Price’s selection as the Lady Wolves’ volleyball team’s new head coach continues her connection to volleyball in Rome that began when the North Cobb High School alum came to Berry College in 2012 to play for the Vikings.
She was an assistant coach for Rome last year, served as an assistant volleyball coach at Berry and is entering her fourth year as a fourth-grade math teacher at West Central Elementary.
“I am super excited about this season. I think we have a great group of girls who are willing to put in a lot of hard work,” Price said. “It’s hard to put in work over the summer, but they know they are going to reap the benefits once the season rolls around so it is very exciting.”
Price is a three-time first team Southern Athletic Association all-conference selection and was named the SAA Player of the Year in her senior season at Berry.
She volunteered as a volleyball camp coach during her time with the Vikings and also coached several club level volleyball teams, which fueled her passion for the sport as she transitioned into the college level.
“I like to tell the girls to focus on our broad goals, but also to concentrate on achieving our little goals every day,” Price said. “Our broad goals are the ones we stretch over the entire season, but every single day we are given little goals that we have to overcome, just so they don’t get overwhelmed.”
Price has already implemented a new workout plan for the girls this summer, and the Lady Wolves are busy practicing two to three days a week as well as attending a weight training class.