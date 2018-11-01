A total of 10 varsity cross country teams from schools in the county will be competing at the GHSA State Cross Country Championships in Carrollton today and Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Coosa Lady Eagles volleyball team will attempt to win its second straight state title Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Class A/AA Public state championship game against Elite Scholars Academy at McEachern High School.
Armuchee will enter Saturday’s Class AA races at the cross country championships as contenders for a spot on the podium after both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished in the top four last year.
Two-time Region 7-AA champion Chloe Purdy will lead the Lady Indians they won their second region title in a row last week. Purdy set a new school record with a time of 19:58 and Armuchee took four of the top five spots. Senior Kayla Hutcherson was second in 20:37.
Chaney Holder will run his last race for Armuchee with the boys trying to improve on their state runner-up finish a year ago. Holder won his second straight individual region title in 17:04 while Armuchee had six of the top seven runners.
Armuchee coach Scott Pierce said at the region meet that he hoped the teams prepared mentally to compete against the best in the state on a tough course.
“It’s all mental. We’ve worked hard all season long, so we have to keep them confident so they go in believing they can win,” Pierce said. “The girls showed today they can compete with anybody, but that’s something that Banks, Bleckley and Union are all saying as well, both for the boys and the girls. So you have to have that mindset.”
Coosa and Pepperell’s boys will join the Indians for their race Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Carrollton City Schools Complex, while the Lady Indians will be accompanied by Rockmart, Model, and Coosa in the girls’ race at 10:15 a.m.
Rome High’s cross country teams will get the first test on the state course out of local teams as they compete in the Class 5A state championship races today, with the boys starting at 10:30 a.m. and the girls after.
The Wolves won their second straight Region 7-5A title last week, while Rome’s girls came in third in the team standings. Patrick Motes led Rome’s boys, coming in third overall in 17:13.
“Both teams exceeded expectations, pushing each other and working together to achieve their goals, as individuals and as a team,” Rome coach Luis Goya said after the region meet. “They all had the confidence they needed in order to overcome their nervousness, proving they can perform under pressure, which will come in handy at the state meet.”
After a runner-up finish in the Area 6-A Private meet last week, the Darlington boys’ team will compete in the Class A Private race today at noon. Darlington’s girls’ team will be in the following race after coming in fourth at area.
Saturday afternoon will see Coosa put its nine-match win streak on the line against Elite Scholar’s Academy, a team on a monumental run in just its first appearance in the GHSA state playoffs.
Coosa coach Nic Hann said their preparation is all about playing their game and focusing on what they can do as they play for a state championship.
“Of course, it’s been our goal from the beginning, but the girls still have to approach this as just another game,” Hann said. “Sure, we’ll try to polish some things up, but all we need to do is the exact same things we’ve done the entire season that got us here.”
ESA has a 14-match win streak coming into the finals and has dropped just one set during that stretch — when Pepperell topped them 25-20 in the second set of a 3-1 win in the first round of the playoffs.