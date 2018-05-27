PREP SPORTS: Area athletes in the Class of 2018 leaving lasting impressions
But sometimes, those players leave a lasting impression as they leave the halls, fields, courts and pitches of their high schools and embark on their college careers.
From trying to break through offensive lines to take down opposing quarterbacks, to dominating on the basketball court, those listed below are only a small portion of area players who had huge impacts over their careers in prep sports at schools in Rome and Floyd County:
Model’s Victaria Saxton
Starting with her freshman season, Model’s Victaria Saxton has been either the Rome News-Tribune’s Girls’ Player or Co-Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1 South Carolina signee led Model to the semifinals of the Class AA state playoffs this season and a perfect 14-0 record in region play.
Saxton reach the 1,000-point milestone during her sophomore season. She led the Devils to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs that season. Saxton also led the Devils to the Class AA semifinals in her junior season and the quarterfinals in her freshman year.
Saxton didn’t just come out of nowhere as she was turning heads already during her middle school career. In her first ever varsity game, Saxton scored 17 points. Saxton averaged a double-double throughout her career and left Model as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,622 point.
Coosa’s Taylor Roberts
In Taylor Roberts’ junior season with the Coosa volleyball team she helped the Eagles get to the Class AA state finals, a first for a non-private school, before eventually losing to St. Vincent’s. It was a record-setting year for Roberts as she set Coosa records in kills (418) and blocks (122).
Roberts helped her team get some revenge a year later, when the Eagles beat St. Vincent’s in the championship match.
Roberts became one of the most decorated volleyball players in the school’s history. She was named the Area 3-AA Player of the Year, the RN-T Player of the Year and the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year, the first public school player to be awarded the honor.
The Emmanuel College signee capped her time with the Eagles with career totals of 1,120 kills and 388 blocks. She also had 137 aces and 306 digs, and reached the 1,000 kill mark.
Armuchee’s Livia Skinner
Livia Skinner made an impression on the Armuchee basketball court very early in her career. Her first game was a win against Rome in which she was an integral part of her team’s comeback.
It just snowballed from there.
She capped her senior year with a place on the RN-T All-Area Team. While the Lady Indians didn’t make the playoffs, they did in her previous three years on the team. In her junior year, she helped lead Armuchee to the second round of the state playoffs, scoring 24 points in a loss to Fitzgerald.
Skinner’s talents weren’t limited just to basketball. She also played for the Lady Indians’ softball team. But the court is where the University of North Georgia signee really shined.
In her freshman year, she led Armuchee to the second round in the state playoffs where the Lady Indians lost by just two points in a contest with Vidalia. Skinner helped lead her team to a 21-7 record that season.
Rome High’s defensive line
While made up of four different players, the Rome High defensive line acted as a unit in bringing the Wolves into new areas of success in their final years on the team.
The line, made up of Class of 2018 members Adam Anderson, Ja’Quon Griffin, Jamarcus Chatman and TJ Cammack helped the Wolves repeat as Class 5A state champions and complete the Wolves’ first ever undefeated season. Each player is headed to a Division I school, with Anderson set for Georgia, Griffin for Georgia Tech, Chatman for Florida State and Cammack for Navy.
Rome is on a 27-game winning streak that goes back to the early part of the 2016 season, and the talent and dedication shown by the front line is a major reason why.
Darlington’s Tijai Whatley
Tijai Whatley enjoyed some success before coming to Darlington for his sophomore season. But it didn’t take long to find his place with the Tigers.
Despite being hampered with injuries in his first two seasons at Darlington, Whatley remained one of the top running backs in the area, finishing with 1,362 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,559 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.
The Georgia Tech signee helped his team reach the third round of the Class A Private state playoffs last season and racked up nearly 4,000 rushing and 50 touchdowns during his three years with the Tigers.
Model’s Jennifer Espinoza
Jennifer Espinoza has been a consistent force for the Lady Blue Devils throughout her high school career. Her time at Model culminated with a quarterfinal appearance in the state playoffs where Model lost 5-4 on PKs to East Laurens. She racked up more 160 goals on the season.
The Point University signee wasted no time in leading Model in her freshman year. Fresh off a middle school championship as an eighth-grader, Espinoza went on to help the Blue Devils reach the quarterfinals in the state playoffs.
In her junior year, she led the Blue Devils with 49 goals on the season, and helped her team take the first of back-to-back Region 7-AA titles and another appearance in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.