PREP SOFTBALL: Weather puts Region 7-AA teams in tough situation
Two region matchups — Pepperell vs. Model and Armuchee vs. Dade County — have been postponed since Monday, but with daily rain and the field conditions it causes, getting them in has been difficult. And for each day they are delayed, so is the beginning of the region softball playoffs.
Armuchee head coach Shane Arp said his team is taking the delays in stride and is ready to hit the field when the conditions are right.
“They’re high school girls. They don’t get stressed out,” Arp said of his team. “They show up and play when it’s time. We try to be as flexible as possible and take every day for what it is and come prepared to play or to practice.”
The Lady Indians will try to get their home game in today at 5 p.m., as is Pepperell, but there’s a contingency plan to play Friday if that falls through. Arp said there could also be a change of venue depending on field conditions. Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman also has plans to get his team’s last region game in before the weekend.
Region 7-AA teams went to a new format this season to determine its region champions, abandoning the tournament format for a best-of-three playoff system. The first round was initially scheduled to start today, but with the final scheduled games getting pushed back the regions coaches were deciding Wednesday night how to move forward.
If approved by the coaches and the regular season matchups get pushed to Saturday, then the region playoffs would not start until Monday. Arp said the GHSA has given all regions until Oct. 6 to complete the regular season and determine their top four seeds.
The first round of the Class AA state playoffs, which is also a best-of-three system, is scheduled to be held Oct. 9-12.
The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, Rockmart and Chattooga respectively, get first-round byes in the region playoffs. Pepperell and Dade County are tied for the No. 3 seed with a 9-4 mark against region opponents. Armuchee is the fifth seed and Gordon Central is sixth.
Wins for Armuchee and Pepperell in their final games will give Pepperell the three seed, as would losses for both Dade County and Pepperell since the Lady Dragons swept the season series with the Lady Wolverines. But a Dade win over Armuchee gives the Trenton-based team the No. 3 spot.
The first round of the 7-AA playoffs would have Gordon Central traveling to the No. 3 seed, while Armuchee will play at the No. 4 seed.
Rockmart’s only region loss came at the hands of Chattooga when the Lady Yellow Jackets lost 4-3 back in early this month. Since then Rockmart (24-2, 13-1) has won 10 of its last 11 games, with its only loss coming to Coahulla Creek this past weekend.
Chattooga (14-7, 11-3) managed to hang on to the No. 2 seed despite losing six of its last 10 matchups, including being swept by the Lady Dragons near the end of the regular season.