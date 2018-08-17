PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Armuchee powers through to 14-1 win over Coosa
Harlie Lewis went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Armuchee (2-2, 1-1 7-AA), while Kelsie Burkett went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. The Lady Indians finished with eight hits and 12 earned runs.
Armuchee pitcher Sarah Barnes got the win, throwing all four innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five.
Emma Payne scored Coosa’s run in the bottom of the first after getting on base on a single. Pitcher Laney Simms struck out four but walked seven in the loss.
Coosa (1-3, 1-2) will travel to Pepperell on Tuesday while Armuchee competes in the Dalton Tournament this weekend, beginning with the host Lady Catamounts today at 4 p.m.
In other action:
Pepperell 13, Gordon Central 5, 5 inn.
Maddie Clay had a standout game for the Pepperell Lady Dragons on Thursday as the team traveled to Calhoun and got a 13-5 win over Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central.
Clay finished with a triple and a grand slam, while pitcher Chloe Jones had three RBIs as well as striking out 10 through five innings in the run-rule shortened contest.
Pepperell (4-1, 2-1 7-AA) was also helped by Jacey Blanton’s pair of RBIs, and Josie McGraw’s three hits. Cailey Mansell added to the offense with two hits of her own.
The Lady Dragons will jump out of the region on Monday to take on Rome High on the road.