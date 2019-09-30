After a season of ups and downs for the Rome High softball team, the Lady Wolves got some good news Monday.
The season was extended for Rome as the squad came out on top in a region play-in game against host Paulding County. The 9-6 win secures Rome the eighth seed in the Region 7-5A tournament.
For Rome (4-20), Cassie Covington had a two-run homer and five RBIs, while Abi Curry and Mackenzie McNitt each had two hits. Maci Andrews struck out six in the circle.
The Lady Wolves will face Hiram on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the opening round of the region tournament.
Rockmart 3, Dade County 1
After being down early against Dade County, the Rockmart softball team rallied to clinch the Region 7-AA softball championship with a 3-1 win at home.
The Lady Wolverines took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and maintained that lead until the Lady Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the win.
Kinsey Jones and Emma Evans each had an RBI for Rockmart (22-3, 13-0 7-AA), and Emilee Register struck out seven in the circle.
For Dade County (14-6, 11-1), Kaitlyn Stinnett had two hits.
The Lady Yellow Jackets close out the regular season Wednesday on the road against Gordon Central.
Model 2, Coosa 0
After being tied 0-0 through five innings, the Model softball team put up two runs in the sixth inning and held on for a 2-0 Region 7-AA win against host Coosa.
Claire Chamberlain threw a complete game, struck out 11 and allowed four hits in the win.
At the plate for the Lady Blue Devils (6-14, 5-8 7-AA), Claire Prault had a double and an RBI, and Kendall Pewitt had an RBI single.
For Coosa (6-13, 2-11), Abby Jacobs had two hits at the plate and struck out 13 in the loss
Model closes out the regular season Wednesday at home against Pepperell. Coosa hosts Darlington on Tuesday.
Chattooga 14, Pepperell 2, 5 innings
Pepperell jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Monday’s road game against Chattooga, but after that, the Lady Indians took control.
Chattooga retaliated with four runs in the bottom of the first then went on to a 14-2 five-inning victory against Region 7-AA foe Pepperell.
Gracelyn Veitch had two hits and five RBIs for Chattooga (14-8, 9-4 7-AA), Kayleigh Byars and Emma Howard each had two hits, and Ramsey Elrod and Emma White had two RBIs apiece.
Hannah Thrasher struck out six in the win. For Pepperell (11-9, 5-8), Chloe Jones struck out three.
Chattooga finishes up regular-season play Wednesday against Coosa on the road, while Pepperell is at Model.
Armuchee 12, Gordon Central 0, 4 innings
Delaney Steen had three hits and two RBIs as the Armuchee softball team rolled to a four-inning 12-0 win against Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central on Monday.
Isabelle Espy added three hits for the Lady Indians (9-8, 6-6 7-AA), while Olivia Moses had two hits and three RBIs.
Sarah Barnes struck out four over four innings in the win.
Armuchee finishes regular-season play Wednesday at Dade County, while Gordon Central (4-15, 1-12) hosts Rockmart.