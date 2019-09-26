Tough times have been frequent in the last five seasons for the Rome High softball program, but some recent success has the Lady Wolves feeling hopeful for the future.
The team, which wrapped up its regular season schedule Thursday with an 11-5 loss to Kell, has a 3-20 mark with only one win coming against a Region 7-5A opponent.
Yet Rome has won two of their last five games and have an opportunity to compete in the Region 7-5A tournament next week with a win in a region play-in game Monday.
Rome Athletic Director Jason Harris, who took over as the team’s head coach after the departure of Emily Herren in the offseason, is the team’s fifth head coach in as many seasons.
And while the Lady Wolves’ record may not show it, Harris feels his team could be on the upswing and he’s glad to see the effort his players have put into the season.
“We’ve had some ups and downs and of course our record is what it is, but it doesn’t speak to how hard they’ve worked and the process they’ve stuck with,” Harris said. “If we could play four more weeks of softball, who knows what it would hold.”
Rome was down early in Thursday’s regular season finale Thursday but was able to find the right momentum to attempt a comeback over the last few innings before falling short.
“We hit some bumps in the road, but that just comes with youth and inexperience,” Harris said. “We’ve talked a lot about the process. Just stay true to the process, and we’ll get through it. We have, and that’s why we’re able to come out and compete with a team like Kell. We don’t play in a soft region.”
Down 9-0 in the middle of the fourth inning, the Lady Wolves were able to put up five runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and Harris was glad to see his team not give up against the region opponent.
Cassie Covington had two RBIs for Rome, while Maci Andrews struck out two through seven innings.
Prior to the loss to Kell (10-15, 5-11), the Lady Wolves took down Model 7-2 at home Wednesday and defeated region foe Hiram, 9-8, on Sept. 17 on the road.
“For us to come out and beat Hiram at their place, and for us to play with Kell and have a shot — we’ve done some things lately to keep us in ballgames,” Harris said. “We just need to make the plays when it comes down to Monday.”
Andrews pitched her team to a win against the Lady Blue Devils, striking out three over seven innings.
Harris said Andrews — a sophomore — has been just one of the shining spots for the Lady Wolves during the season on a team with no seniors on the roster.
“When we need someone to come up and command the game off the mound, she’s been tremendous,” Harris said. “We’ve had a growing year. We’re learning how to compete at a high level. We don’t have a senior on our team, so that tells you a lot about us. We’re junior and sophomore led, and some of those girls are not as experienced as some, but we’re competing.”