PREP SOFTBALL: Rome keeps its cool to get 12-4 win over Armuchee
The memory of watching an early lead in their season opener disappear in an instant was still fresh for the Rome Lady Wolves as they prepared to step into Game No. 2 on Tuesday at Armuchee.
So when the host Lady Indians began to chip away at its lead, first-year head coach Emily Herren implored her team to stand its ground, and two innings later they celebrated their first win together.
Abi Curry hit a two-run double to right-center field in the top of the sixth to push Rome’s lead to 12-4 and pitcher Maci Andrews threw a scoreless bottom of the frame to seal the victory, a first for Herren as head coach.
“We made adjustments. We did the little things right. We didn’t quit when we made errors. And I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Herren said. “I believe we’re definitely taking steps in the right direction.”
Rome (1-1) was up 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh against Chattooga on Monday when the Lady Indians managed to tie the game and send it into extra innings, where they got the run they needed to secure the win and postpone the celebrations for the Lady Wolves.
Herren said while there was some disappointment, she didn’t view Monday’s game as a heartbreaker, but as a stepping stone.
“And I told them if they compete like that and leave it on the field sometimes it falls your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” she said. “But it feels so much better to know that you left it all out there on the field, and you can just piggyback off of that for the next game, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Curry and Riley Jenkins, both sophomores, each went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and a double. Jenkins opened Tuesday’s game with a two-run single in the first and Curry added a run-scoring single later on as part of a five-run opening at-bat for Rome.
Abbie Roberson went 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI double for Armuchee, which drew five two-out walks in the fourth inning down 10-0 to score two runs and avoid the shutout. Aleigha Allmon went 2 for 4.
Armuchee (0-1) continues a three-day homestand today by hosting Darlington in another non-region tilt before welcoming Chattooga on Thursday in the team’s first Region 7-AA game. Rome is back in action this weekend at the 2018 Trojan Slam Tournament in Carrollton.