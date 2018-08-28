PREP SOFTBALL: Rome falls to Carrollton in tough game, 16-1
Consistent hitting by its opponent paired with some tough plays pinned Rome back early as Carrollton opened with six runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 loss for the Lady Wolves in a Region 7-5A contest at home.
The loss is the ninth in a row for Rome, which began the season 3-2 but has battled to find a win since, including coming up short in six region games.
Herren said she has seen glances of good effort and scrappy play from her players this season, many of which are freshmen and sophomores, but Tuesday’s contest left her unhappy with their performance.
“I pretty much told them what I’ve been telling them since day one, that I would put them up against any team in Georgia when they play as a unit,” Herren said. “But we have to believe in our confidence and that we can compete with any team. Today we played as 19 individuals, and it showed.”
Carrollton (8-1, 5-0 7-5A) led 11-1 after two innings. The Lady Trojans led off the game with a run after Carlie Monsour’s line drive to centerfield tipped off the top of the glove of Rome’s Caliece Brown and rolled to the fence.
The Lady Wolves managed to recover quickly and throw out two of the next three batters at first, but Carrollton then had five straight hits to take a 6-0 lead.
Lead-off batter Madison Ingram gave Rome some confidence in the bottom of the frame as she turned getting hit by a pitch into a run after stealing second and third and scoring on an RBI groundout by Ryann Davis.
But the Lady Wolves would leave two runners in scoring position in the first and one in the second. Carrollton went 1-2-3 in the third inning, but fed off a lead-off error in the fourth followed by a walk to spark a five-run rally, with the game ending after Rome failed to score in the bottom of the inning.
Rome (3-11, 0-6) had played Carrollton close in their first meeting this season, losing 4-3 at the Lady Trojan’s tournament on Aug. 11. The team was without two of their regular starters Tuesday due to injury, but Herren was adamant that she believed they were still able to be competitive.
“We are realizing that you have to battle with yourself even on your worst day,” she said. “It shouldn’t matter who we have on the field. When we play as a unit we can compete with the best of them.”
Rome will travel to Woodland on Thursday.