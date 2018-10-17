The defending Class AA state champion Lady Jackets lost back-to-back games to the visiting Lady Leopards on Wednesday in the final inning of each one, eliminating them from the state playoffs and a shot at defending their title.
Rockmart lost the first game 6-4 in eight innings, while Banks County rallied back from a 6-1 deficit to earn a walk-off 7-6 win in the bottom of the seventh in Game 2.
Rockmart (26-4) overcame a 3-0 first inning from Banks County in Game 1 to take a 4-3 lead in the second inning before Banks tied it up in the third, 4-4. The score held and led to extra innings, where the Lady Leopards went ahead on a two-run home run in the top of the eighth and the Lady Jackets failed to respond.
The home team took charge to start Game 2 as Carlee Graham took the mound and was helped by a five-run third. Banks clawed its way back and was down 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh where the Lady Leopards produced a three-run rally to end the game.
Team standouts Emily Loveless, Emily Maulding and Cambree Stanley all finished their Lady Jacket careers on Wednesday. Loveless took the loss in Game 1 but blasted a two-run homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the first.
Stanley continued Rockmart’s response with an RBI single to right field in the second inning. She then scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Jackets a 4-3 lead. Stanley finished with three hits in Game 2.
Rockmart’s Caroline Conring brought in two runs to start the fifth-inning rally in Game 2. Macy McNabb then hit a double with the bases loaded and two outs to put the Lady Jackets up 5-0.
Banks County (26-8) added one in the bottom of the frame, and Rockmart matched it in the top of the fourth. The Lady Jackets would be stymied the rest of the game, however, as Banks got three runs in the fifth to set up its win in the seventh.
Banks County pitcher Tybee Denton got the win in both games, throwing 155 pitches in Game 1 and 139 in Game 2. She struck out 13 in the opener, giving up three hits and walking eight. In the nightcap, she walked five and allowed six hits while striking out eight.