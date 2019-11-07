When the coaches in Region 7-AA came together to vote on its top softball players this season, it was a pair of juniors that stood out above the rest.
Rockmart swept the region's top honors when the 7-AA All-Region honors were announced earlier this week, with Alexis Teems named Player of the Year, and Emilee Register earning Pitcher of the Year honors.
The two juniors helped lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a third-place finish in the GHSA Class AA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament last month. Rockmart fell to Bremen 8-5 in the losers' bracket finals.
The Lady Yellow Jackets took an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs and completed Region 7-AA play with a perfect 14-0 record for their fourth straight region title.
Teems led the Lady Yellow Jackets in batting average, stolen bases and runs scored. Teems finished the year with a .571 average with 67 hits, including eight doubles, two triples and a home run, and knocked in 19 RBIs, while scoring 66 runs and racking up 46 stolen bases.
Register finished the year with a 17-2 record, 132 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.06. She had eight shutouts on the season and gave up only 69 hits.
The duo was joined on the first team by teammate Emma Evans, who has been selected to play in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game.
Evans had a batting average of .495 with 35 singles, nine doubles, six triples and three home runs, and racked up 53 RBIs, while scoring 51 runs.
Pepperell pitcher Chloe Jones was also selected to the all-region first team as the sophomore helped lead the Lady Dragons to Class AA state playoffs for the fifth straight season. She averaged 10 strikeouts per game and had a 2.32 ERA.
Jones’ teammate Jolie Splendore was also named to the first team after leading her team in batting average, hits, runs and stolen bases. Splendore had a .378 average with 28 hits, 21 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
Here's a look at local all-region softball players as voted on by their region's coaches:
Armuchee: Second Team - Jamison Powell; Honorable Mention - Sarah Barnes, Kelsie Burkett, Olivia Moses. Chattooga: First Team - Jacie Martin, Hannah Thrasher, Emma White; Second Team - Emma Howard, Katie Williams, Clara Wyatt; Honorable Mention - Ramsey Elord, Gracelyn Veitch. Coosa: Second Team - Abby Jacobs; Honorable Mention - Emma Payne. Model: First Team - Hannah Reynolds; Second Team - Claire Chamberlin, Caitlyn O’Guin; Honorable Mention - Claire Prault. Pepperell: First Team - Chloe Jones, Jolie Splendore,; Second Team - Morgan Willingham; Honorable Mention - Jacey Blanton, Dahlia Sanford. Rockmart: First Team - Emma Evans, Kinsey Jones, Anna Lewis, Emilee Register, Alexis Teems; Second Team - Gracey Arnold, Caroline Conring, Carlee Graham; Honorable Mention - Macy McNabb. Rome High: Second Team - Maci Andrews, Cassie Covington; Honorable Mention - Abi Curry.