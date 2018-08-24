PREP SOFTBALL: Roberson sparks Armuchee's 11-5 win over Model
The junior sparked the Lady Indians’ offense with a two-run homer as part of an early rally in an 11-5 win on the road over Region 7-AA foe Model on Thursday. The victory broke a four-game slump for Armuchee, which is working to gain some momentum.
A 4-0 lead after the first inning helped coach Shane Arp illustrate that to his players.
“For us going on the road, it’s always nice to play the bottom half of the first inning in the lead,” Arp said. “We were able to do that — put four up on them. But for us, we’ve just been trying to improve ourselves each day.”
Armuchee’s win Thursday was its third game in three days following losses to region opponents Rockmart and Chattooga. Arp said it’s part of the process to get ready for postseason play.
“We’ve played a lot of ball this week — a lot of ball the last couple of weeks, so we’re just trying to improve ourselves to where we’re hopefully playing our best ball come October and region tournament time,” he said.
Harlie Lewis tossed a complete game for the Lady Indians, allowing six hits and striking out one. McKinley Klink took the loss for Model with five strikeouts. Roberson finished with three hits to lead Armuchee’s hitters.
The Lady Indians (3-6, 2-3 7-AA) put the game away in the last two innings after the Lady Blue Devils had come within two runs. Katie Shinholster scored on a passed ball in the sixth and Jamison Powell scored on a bunt from Aleigha Allmon in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Indians a 9-5 lead.
Kelsie Burkett finished off the scoring with a two-RBI single scoring Allmon and Shinholster for the 11-5 final. Burkett finished with two hits.
The Lady Devils (0-5, 0-5) cut into Armuchee lead in the fifth inning when catcher Claire Prault doubled to score Hanna Reynolds and Claire Chamberlain. Kendall Pewitt then hit an RBI single to bring the Lady Devils within two. Prault led Model at the plate with three hits.
Armuchee will play in the Buc Bash at Woodland High School today, with its first game against Coffee High School at 6:45 p.m. followed by a game against host Woodland.