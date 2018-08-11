PREP SOFTBALL: Pepperell, Rome hit the road for tournaments
The Lady Dragons rolled to an 18-6 six-inning win against Temple, just four days after an 11-3 win against the same team to open the season.
The Lady Wolves (3-4) capped a three-game day with a 4-3 loss to Carrollton after topping Woodward Academy 9-3 and losing to Haralson County 9-6.
Pepperell (2-1) wasted no time against the Lady Tigers, scoring eight runs in the opening inning. Chloe Jones earned the win for the Lady Dragons, pitching a complete game with six strikeouts.
At the plate Sydnie Edwards had three hits and three RBIs, and Maddie Clay and Jones each had three hits. Dahlia Sanford added three RBIs.
Pepperell will next host Region 7-AA foe Armuchee on Tuesday. Rome will open Region 7-5A play Monday when the Lady Wolves host Paulding County.
Cartersville 7, Darlington 5
The Darlington softball team dropped to 1-2 on the season Saturday with a 7-5 loss to Cartersville on the road.
Kinsey Love had two hits for the Tigers and scored a run, and Karoline Hunt had one with two RBIs.
Lily Fowler took the loss in the circle pitching six innings and allowing eight hits and five earned runs with two strikeouts.
Darlington will next face Armuchee on Monday at home.