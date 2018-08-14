PREP SOFTBALL: Pepperell finds footing in 6-1 win over Armuchee
The Lady Dragons’ 6-1 win over Armuchee on Tuesday showed him that they can overcome some early mistakes to settle down and get focused, especially against a Region 7-AA opponent.
Freshman Chloe Jones got the win on the mound and went 2 for 3 for Pepperell, which had a shaky start in the field with two errors early but managed to keep Armuchee off the board until the fifth inning. Pepperell finished with four errors, while Armuchee had three.
Rickman said the victory — the team’s third in four games — was hard-fought and representative of the type of competition the region offers.
“I thought Chloe pitched a good game. Her and Josie (McGraw) pitched a good game with some good pitches, and we had a good defense,” he said. “We had a few miscues. Armuchee put the ball in play. You know, anybody in this region can beat anybody on any given day. So the kids hung tough and we were able to push some runs across to get a win.”
Jones threw seven innings of one-run ball while striking out five and spreading out four hits against the Lady Indians. Pepperell finished with eight hits against Armuchee’s Harlie Lewis, who went the distance as well.
Pepperell (3-1, 1-1 7-AA) started the scoring in the second inning with a two-run single from Trista Ely following back-to-back hits from Jones and Jacey Blanton. The Lady Dragons added two more in the third, one on an RBI single from Cailey Mansell and the other on a bases-loaded RBI from Jones.
“We’re improving every day and trying to improve,” Rickman said. “We’re not as good now as we want to be in October, so we’re going to keep working hard and try to progress and get better.”
Armuchee (1-2, 0-1) was led at the plate by Aleigha Allmon who went 2 for 3. The Lady Indians got on the board with an RBI double from Lewis in the fifth, while Kelsie Burkett reached on all four plate appearances but was left stranded at first each time.
Pepperell will be in Calhoun on Thursday to take on region opponent Gordon Central while Armuchee travels to Coosa.