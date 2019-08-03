A few area softball teams got the season started this past weekend with their first games of the regular season.
Pepperell got off to a hot start with a 17-9 win Saturday over Rome High in a non-region contest at home that was abbreviated to six innings due to the run rule.
The Lady Dragons had a 4-0 lead early on before Rome put together a six-run rally in the top of the third inning. The Lady Wolves tacked on two more in the fourth to take an 8-4 lead.
Pepperell's offense returned in the fifth inning with three runs before exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth that ended the game.
Chloe Jones picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Dragons, throwing six innings and striking out five. Maci Andrews threw for Rome and struck out two.
Dahlia Sanford had four hits for Pepperell (1-0), while Trista Ely had three RBIs, Jones had three hits and two RBIs, and Morgan Willingham had three hits.
Riley Jenkins had three RBIs for Rome (0-1) and Hiley Curry had two RBIs.
Rome will be back in action Monday hosting Chattooga, while Pepperell is at home again Tuesday to take on Temple.
FRIDAY'S GAME: Coosa 4, Temple 0
The Lady Eagles came away with a 4-0 win against Temple on Friday, giving the team its first win in its season-opener.
Freshman pitcher Abby Jacobs had a stellar performance in her first ever varsity game with 12 strikeouts. She allowed only one hit and one walk. Emma Payne had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Eagles.
Coosa (0-1) will face Temple (0-1) again Thursday on the road.