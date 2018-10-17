The Lady Dragons’ season came to an end on the road when the team was swept by the No. 3 seed out of Region 8 Monticello (18-6) in the best-of-three series in the second round. Pepperell (17-8) fell 8-5 in Game 1 and was shutout 3-0 in the nightcap.
“Well it didn’t go how we wanted it to, but I’m proud of the kids,” Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman said. “I’m proud of the effort and the dedication they put in for a successful season. Of course we’d like to play next weekend, but I’m proud of what they’ve done for this program.”
The fourth-seeded Lady Dragons, who have made state playoff appearances for four straight seasons, were down 7-0 through three innings of Game 1 before trying to mount a comeback, scoring a run in the fourth and three in the fifth, but the rally was cut short as they were only able to score once in the seventh.
Maddie Clay and Maycy Owens had two hits each for Pepperell in Game 1, and Sydnie Edwards had two RBIs. Edwards also tossed six innings. In Game 2 Chloe Jones pitched a complete game and struck out two, as Pepperell was held to just two hits.
Chattooga splits
The Chattooga softball team split the two opening games of its best-of-three Class AA state playoff series against Social Circle (15-12), winning the opener 3-0, and losing 2-0 in the nightcap. A decisive Game 3 will be played today at 3 p.m.
In Game 1 Hannah Thrasher allowed only three hits as the Lady Indians (17-8) shutout the top seed from Region 8, and struck out four in seven innings.
The second-seeded Lady Indians took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth and added two more in the sixth on its way to the win. Emma White had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Indians, and Thrasher had a hit and an RBI. Clara Wyatt went seven innings and struck out seven in Game 2.