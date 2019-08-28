Pitching and defense helped bring Model’s softball team a key win against Region 7-AA foe Armuchee on Wednesday as the Lady Blue Devils were able to outlast their Floyd County rivals 2-1 in eight innings.
The game in Shannon, which was postponed from Tuesday because of rain, came down to the bottom of the eighth inning when Model’s Lizzie Ogle scored on a hit by Claire Prault for a walk-off victory.
“Any win is a good win, but I feel like we’ve been working hard and that hard work is starting to pay off,” Model head coach Brett White said. “The girls are getting more confident and we’re playing better because of it. We’ve had some close games, so I’m glad we found a way to win this one.”
Model (3-5, 2-3 7-AA) are coming off a 2-12 season and have had some big wins over Fannin County and Gordon Central so far this season. A 2-1 loss to Dade County two weeks ago led to a three-game skid that ended Wednesday.
White said he feels the girls’ maturity has made a difference when it comes to competing in games.
“I think the biggest thing is that they’re a year older. They’ve grown up. They don’t get rattled as easy,” White said. “Last year when one thing went bad it snowballed. This year, one thing goes bad and somebody is picking the other person up. They’re hungry. They’ve won some games so they’re excited, and it’s showing.”
Prault put Model on the board first by scoring in the bottom of the fourth before Armuchee’s Jamison Powell laid down a successful bunt to bring in the tying run in the top of the fifth.
Armuchee (4-4, 2-3) had threatened in the second inning after getting runners on first and second with one out. But Model pitcher Claire Chamberlain struck out the next two Lady Indians to end the at bat.
“Claire (Chamberlain) has pitched well for us all year long. She’s worked her way out of some tough jams and had some big strikeouts,” White said. “Claire Prault has swung the bat well all year long. Tonight and in the last few games, Caitlyn O’Guin has started hitting the ball well.
“With those three in the middle of the order, if they swing the bat well we know we’re going to be successful.”
Model had an opportunity to go ahead in the sixth with the Lady Devils got runners at first and second with one out as well, but a fielder’s choice got a runner out at third and the next batter flied out to right field.
Model will host Coosa on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., while Armuchee travels to Gordon Central.
In other action:
TUESDAY’S GAME
VOLLEYBALL
Cedartown 3, Darlington 2
A marathon match came down to the wire for the Darlington volleyball team Tuesday as the Lady Tigers lost a best-of-three match against Cedartown.
Darlington opened with back-to-back set wins to open the match — 25-19, 25-22 — before Cedartown edged the Class A Lady Tigers 23-25, 20-25 to force a decisive fifth set, where Cedartown won 15-11.
Kate Monroe had 14 kills for Darlington, while teammate Lucy Bearden recorded 29 assists. Emmaline Ratledge had five blocks, and six kills, and Megan Kligora finished with 11 digs, seven aces, and five kills. Anne Scott Smith rounded out Darlington’s top players with 17 digs.
Darlington (1-7) will host Gordon Lee and Model on Thursday.