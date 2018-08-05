PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Tigers roll up 21 runs in opener
While the visiting Lady Eagles cracked the scoreboard first, Darlington took charge with an 11-run inning and worked its way to a 21-9 win.
Pitching became the source of most of each team’s concerns, with Coosa’s Shelby Nutter and Kaylee Clayton combining for 20 walks and seven hits. Darlington committed four errors, allowing Coosa to put some runs on the board at opportune times.
“It’s something we needed to do, no matter what, and that’s why we worked hard to get this game in after all of the rain we had this week,” Darlington coach Matt Larry said. “We knew we needed to play.”
The game was called in the bottom of the fourth due to the run rule when Caroline Dingler brought in two runs on a sharp grounder down the left field line that added a triple to her RBI double from earlier.
Darlington (1-0) batted around and took advantage of seven walks and two Coosa errors in the bottom of the first to take an 11-3 lead. Coosa (0-1) scored six runs in the third but went 1-2-3 in the fourth down 17-9.
Emma Payne got Coosa started off with a double and scored three runs, while Mary Nichols had a two-run double. Lady Eagles coach Chris Jacobs said he was “extremely proud” of his team as they go into Region 7-AA play Thursday at Dade County.
“We’ve got a mixture of young girls and some older girls, but we’re going to continue to fight,” he said. “We’ve just got to step up and continue to work hard.”
Darlington’s Kinsey Love made her first appearance on the mound, stepping in for an injured Kathryne Ledbetter, who has been Darlington’s go-t0 starter. Love threw two innings, giving up two hits and walking three while striking out two. She also had an RBI single and a two-run single.
“We had to find somebody to pitch and Kinsey has a lot of heart and stepped up for the team. She did a good job,” Larry said. “We make a couple of plays behind her, we get out of that first inning without giving up a run.”
Darlington continues its non-region schedule Tuesday hosting Chattooga.