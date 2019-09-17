As batterymates go, Pepperell’s Chloe Jones and Morgan Willingham have been a big part of the Lady Dragons' softball team this season, and they showed exactly how on Tuesday.
Hosting Region 7-AA opponent Armuchee, the Lady Dragons got on top early and got a 10-2 win in five innings, with Jones striking out 11 and allowing just four hits in the complete game effort.
Willingham, meanwhile, got the scoring off to a rousing start by hitting a three-run home run over left field in the first inning. The freshman catcher finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth as well.
“Any time you get a win in this region it’s a good win,” Pepperell coach Jeff Rickman said. “Chloe and Morgan pitched and caught a great game, and every one of the kids put the ball in play. They hit it hard. They were aggressive at the plate and aggressive on the base paths, and all of that helped us get the win today.”
Jolie Splendore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored in the leadoff spot for Pepperell, while Dahlia Sanford was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The win ended a four-game skid in region contests for the Lady Dragons and avenged a 3-2 lost to Armuchee from Aug. 15. With about two weeks left in the regular season, Pepperell, Armuchee, Coosa and Model are all battling to take one of the top four spots in the 7-AA standings.
“This region is very competitive, so each time you can step out on the field and come away with a victory, it's a good day,” Rickman said.
Jones, who eclipsed 100 strikeouts as a sophomore earlier this season, struck out the side to start the game to earn her 200th career strikeout in the process. She allowed just four hits in the game.
“I’ve had a great defense behind me this year and I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve done without my entire team,” Jones said. “They motivate me and each one of them play hard and play to the best of their abilities every game.”
Pepperell (9-7, 3-6 7-AA) held a 10-0 lead going into the top of the fifth when Armuchee’s Kelsey Wooten got a hit to drop in right field for an RBI triple. She then scored on a sac hit by Jamison Powell.
But the comeback was cut short as Katie Shinholster struck out in the next at-bat to end the game under the run rule.
Armuchee (6-7, 3-5) will be at Coosa on Thursday, while Pepperell travels to Gordon Central.
In other action:
Coosa 8, Gordon Central 1
A six-run third inning boosted Coosa’s softball team to an 8-1 win over Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central at home Tuesday.
Abby Jacobs lasted all seven innings in the circle to get the win for the Lady Eagles as she struck out four and gave up just four hits and one run.
Coosa (6-8, 2-6 7-AA) was led at the plate by Jacobs, Emma Payne, Maddie Shell and Shelby Nutter, all with two hits each. Nutter and Shell each had two RBIs.
“We had a great team win tonight,” Coosa coach Chris Jacobs commented. “We can see gradual improvement in all of our girls. We just remind the girls to believe in what we are trying to do.”
The Lady Eagles will host Armuchee on Thursday.
Rockmart 8, Chattooga 0
Emilee Register struck out six and scattered three hits Tuesday as Rockmart defeated Chattooga 8-0 on the road to stay undefeated in Region 7-AA play.
Alexis Teems had four hits and Kinsey Jones had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Jackets. Anna Lewis had two RBIs.
Rockmart (16-3, 8-0 7-AA) takes on Polk County rival Cedartown on Wednesday in Cedartown, while Chattooga (10-7, 6-3) hosts Dade County on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa takes pair of wins
The Coosa volleyball team went on the road Tuesday to Rockmart and continued its winning ways, getting a pair of Area 6-AA/A Public victories.
Coosa (37-6) defeated host Rockmart 25-4, 25-15, and then got the best of Temple, 25-11, 25-5, to improve to 4-0 in area play.
Kasey Thacker had 21 kills, and seven digs in the two games combined for the Lady Eagles, while Jordan Roberts finished with nine kills, eight aces, and five digs. Brinley Smith added 43 assists, 11 aces and four digs .
Ashlee Bailey recorded six kills, and a block, while Mary-Kathryn Broadway had five kills, three digs, two blocks and an ace.
Coosa will be on the road again Thursday, traveling to Sand Rock, Alabama.
Model sweeps tri-match
Playing one area opponent and one not, Model’s volleyball team took wins over both at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils topped Area 6-AA/A Public foe Bremen 25-19, 25-13, and then defeated Adairsville 25-12, 25-11.
Brooke Roberts finished with 15 kills, three aces, and eight blocks, while Emma Dickinson had eight kills, two aces, and six digs. Katy Ingram finished with 10 kills and seven digs.
Maggie Jon White recorded two kills, 15 assists, and four digs, while Belle Bryant had four kills, 15 assists, and five digs.
Model (18-13, 3-0 Area) is at Chattooga on Thursday.