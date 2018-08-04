PREP SOFTBALL: Herren, Rome coming full circle
After a series of down seasons, the Lady Wolves are heading into the 2018 season with former Rome softball standout Emily Herren at the helm.
Since being introduced as the head coach back in April, Herren has seen a lot of good things and thinks the team should be able to be competitive this season and in the postseason.
“We have so much talent that is just untouched,” she said. “I told the girls there’s no reason we shouldn’t be competing in October and in the postseason. Because it’s not lack of talent, it’s about working as a unit and developing the talent that we haven’t begun to touch.”
While bringing a wealth of experience to the Lady Wolves, having played softball for the University of Georgia and also professionally before turning her attention to training players, Herren is making sure the current Rome team understands the game of softball at its most basic levels.
“The biggest thing is to focus on the little things,” Herren said. “Doing the little things right — discipline, fundamentals, making sure the kids truly understand the game, the rules and how everything works.”
The Lady Wolves won just 10 games over the past four seasons, and haven’t played a region schedule the past two seasons. They return to a region schedule this season, playing in Region 7-5A, and will start the regular season on the road Monday against Chattooga.
The addition of Herren and her history with the school has been an encouraging factor for some of the players.
“She’s played the sport at every level, so she knows where we’re coming from,” senior infielder Ryann Davis said. “She genuinely cares about all of us and cares about the sport.”
Known as “Coach Bird” to her players and colleagues, Herren has seen her career take her from the halls of Rome High to the college and professional levels and now as a head coach.
“Honestly it’s a very humbling experience,” Herren said about her career path returning her to the program she spent so much time with. “And I’m so thankful to be able to give back to a community and a school that gave me so much when I was coming through.”
Herren says her team is not without talent, but the players need to learn how to work together rather than just trying to be at their best individually.
“Our biggest thing is to be able to come together as a unit,” she said. “It’s not just about having the best nine players on the field, but to play as a unit. On any given day, any team can win.”
Senior outfielder Caliece Brown feels there is an attitude change happening with the team, which is frustrated at the lack of success the program has seen.
“If we win, that’s good, but if we lose, I want to go down fighting,” Brown said. “Not like we used to. We used to just give up. I want us to have more respect, and I hope that people will come out and support us more.”