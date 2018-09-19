PREP SOFTBALL: Darlington fighting through tough season, but not out of playoffs
Moments of Tuesday’s subregion game against Christian Heritage showed evidence of that. Yet the miscues and missed opportunities hampered Darlington’s progress in a 16-5 loss in five innings.
The Lady Tigers had seven errors in the Region 6-A/A contest with Lily Fowler and Olivia Adams battling on the mound to try and quiet the Lady Lions’ bats. The visitors had 12 hits with four errors.
“They fight every game. But when you consistently make errors it’s like playing on a field of cobras — you’re going to get bit. And seven errors in a game, multiple walks, it’s hard to beat any team,” Larry said of Darlington.
“The thing is we’ve had plenty of opportunities to be better than what we are, and they know it. It’s frustrating, but one thing I give these girls is they’ve never quit. They try to pick each other up, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Christian Heritage took a four-run lead in the top of the first, two of which came in when a sharp grounder went just over first base inside the line and into right field.
Darlington (3-15, 0-7 6-A/A) took advantage of a series of passed balls in the first three innings to move runners around and even score three runs as a result of them. Sydney Seymour had a triple and scored a run in the first inning, while Caroline Dingler had a single.
The visiting Lady Lions were up just 4-3 heading into the third and added a run on an error before going on a two-out rally that added seven runs, including a grand slam home run. Christian Heritage pushed across two more runs with two outs in the fourth to make it 14-5.
“Two-out hits against us have been our Achilles’ heel. And again, it’s about opportunities. It’s not the inexperience whatsoever. I think a lot of it is finding ways to get past that error or that little bit of adversity,” Larry said.
Karoline Hunt had a two-RBI single in the third to score Darlington’s final runs after Seymour and Dingler each got on base and managed to get into scoring position on a pair of passed balls. Kinsey Love got to second with two outs on a wild pitch but would be left stranded.
The Lady Tigers will be back out on the diamond today hosting subregion foe Bowdon as they try to find a statement win that will boost their Class A Private power rating, which stands at 22nd. The top 24 are seeded into the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
“If you look at the power rankings right now we’re in the playoffs. But we talk about how every chance we get we need to exceed that. And we win a game here and there our fortunes get even better in the playoffs,” Larry said.
Darlington’s region includes the top three teams in the Class A Public power ratings — Gordon Lee, Trion and Bowdon — while four private 6-A schools are ranked above Darlington.