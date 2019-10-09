While the Darlington softball team didn’t put up a lot of wins this season, first-year head coach Anna Swafford feels the team ended the year on a high note.
The Darlington alumna took over the program back in May, and the team opened the season with only one day of practice under its belt, but managed to make its way to the Class A Private state playoffs.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 23 in the Class A Private power ratings, were swept by No. 10 Mt. Paran 8-6 in Game 1 and 16-9 in Game 2.
“It was really a great year,” Swafford said. “The girls improved exponentially from Day 1 to today. They competed better today than they have all season. Our main goal was to compete and that’s what they did. A completely different team showed up today than that first day.”
The Lady Tigers finish the season with a 1-18 record, but the number of wins isn’t important to Swafford.
“Even though the record doesn’t show it, we were much more competitive than people thought we would be,” Swafford said. “I couldn’t ask more of the leadership from the seniors on our team. Each girl got better, and that’s all I can ask for.”