PREP SOFTBALL: Coosa ekes out 15-14 win over Darlington
Shelby Nutter tossed a complete game for Coosa, who had dropped its season opener to Darlington in the first meeting between the non-region foes.
Aniston Parris had three hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Lady Eagles, while Tejah Spivey had a triple and three RBIs, and Emma Payne had two hits.
Darlington’s Kathryne Ledbetter had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs, and Karoline Hunt had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI.
Coosa (2-4) faces Region 7-AA foe Rockmart today at 4 p.m. on the road, and Darlington (2-4) will host Gordon Lee today at 5 p.m. in its Region 6-A opener.