PREP SOFTBALL: Coaches looking for improvement in 2018
Floyd County features an array of teams with high ambitions and, whether that is turning a program around after a series of troublesome seasons or trying to remain a consistent playoff performer, the schools are eager to get out on the field and face their opponents with confidence.
The season officially starts in Floyd County today with Coosa visiting Darlington for a game at noon. Here is a closer look at local squads:
Armuchee Lady Indians
Key returning players: Aleigha Almon, 2B/SS, Sr.; Harlie Lewis, P/1B, Sr.; Whitney Sanford, OF, Jr.; Katie Shinholster, OF, Jr.; Sarah Barnes, P/1B, Jr.
Outlook: The Indians lose six starters from last year’s team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the Class AA playoffs and, with only two seniors on the team, head coach Shane Arp says it’s time for the younger players to play a bigger role on the team. “Our goal is to be playing our best when region tournament time comes,” Arp said. “We’re going to be depending upon a lot of inexperienced players, so the first part of the season is going to be very important for us.”
Coosa Lady Eagles
Key returning players:Kaylee Clayton, IF, Sr.; Lainey Simms, IF, Sr.; Kelse Alred, OF, Sr.; Anniston Parris, IF, Sr.; Savanna Thomas, OF, Sr.
Outlook for this season: The Eagles have struggled over the last few years, and last year the team went winless. But head coach Chris Jacobs is excited to see what this year’s group of seniors will be able to accomplish. The coach wants to see his team improve from game-to-game. “We’re looking to improve from last year,” Jacobs said. “Our goal is to finish in the top six in the region and improve each game. Whether we win or lose, we want to improve each and every game.”
Darlington Lady Tigers
Key returning players: Sydney Seymour, OF, Sr., Caroline Dingler, SS, Jr.; Olivia Adams, Utility/C, Jr.; Gabby Fuller, Utility/C, Sr.
Outlook for this season: The Tigers have made it to the Sweet 16 of the Class A Private playoffs for the past two seasons, but head coach Matt Larry thinks his lineup of mostly seniors and juniors is capable of pushing that further. “We’re looking at a good core in the lineup as far as offensively,” Larry said. “We just want to try to finish in the top three of our subregion, and we’re looking to get back to the Sweet 16 and go further this year.”
Model Lady Blue Devils
Key returning players:McKinley Klink, P, Sr.; Hanna Reynolds, SS, So.; Sydney Rogers, 3B, So.
Outlook for this season: While the Blue Devils will be a young team this year, head coach Todd Gilleland feels his group of freshmen and sophomores will be able to surprise a few teams. The Blue Devils have only six wins since the 2012 season. “We’ll have to wait and see if we’re up to the challenge,” Gilleland said. “The goal is to minimize mistakes and be competitive.”
Pepperell Lady Dragons
Key returning players: Maddie Clay, 3B/SS, Sr.; Maycy Owens, OF/1B, Sr.; Josie McGraw, C/OF, Sr.; Sydnie Edwards, P/OF/IF, Sr.; Dahlia Sanford, IF/OF, Jr.
Outlook for this season: The Dragons advanced to the Class AA state playoffs last season, but head coach Jeff Rickman hopes to get his team deeper into the postseason. The key to that he says is his group of seniors. “We’ll lean on those ladies to help us and hopefully have a successful season,” Rickman said. “They’re ready to get going. We’re going to come out and play each night. My expectations are to be playing in mid- to late-October. That’s not ever going to change.”