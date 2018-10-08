With the rain that swept through the area recently, Region 7-AA softball coaches and their teams have had some time off this past week. Because of the weather, Region 7-AA, opted out of holding a region tournament, instead sending the top four seeds — Rockmart, Chattooga, Dade County and Pepperell, respectively — straight into the state playoffs, where the schools will square off against the top teams from Region 6-AA. The best-of-three series between the regions will get underway today.
Pepperell (15-6) head coach Jeff Rickman, who will lead the Lady Dragons against No. 1 South Atlanta today at 3:30 p.m., has encouraged his players to spend their time off working on themselves.
“The kids have been practicing really hard, and we’re excited about the opportunity to be able to play,” Rickman said. “I told the kids to mainly focus on us, and try to get better, and they came out each day and made themselves better. I think we’re playing our best right now. We’ll make the trip and see what we can do.”
Weather has again become an issue with Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall in South Georgia this week. The GHSA released a statement Monday advising coaches to get their series played any time umpires are available this week, will all games needed to be completed by the end of the day on Saturday.
Defending state champs Rockmart (24-2), which enters the playoffs winning nine of its last games, will host No. 4 Douglass-Atlanta at 5 p.m. today, and head coach Steve Luke said the week off prior to the playoffs offered some unexpected benefits for the team.
“We played so many games at the end of the season, we started to get tired,” Luke said. “So by not playing, it’s rejuvenated the girls, so in a way it’s been a good thing for us. I think the playoffs are going to be a fun ride. We’re a different group, but we’re still talented. They’re just ready to play softball.”
Chattooga (14-7), which will open play today at 5 p.m. at home against No. 3 Therrell, hasn’t played a game since Sept. 20, and head coach Jeff Bennett says his team is excited to get playing again after such a long break.
“We’ve not played in almost three weeks,” Bennett said. “We’ve been practicing and working on getting better.”
The Lady Indians struggled near the end of the season, dropping six of their last 10 matchups, so Bennett was thankful for the break so his team could work things out.
“We’ve been trying to get things back together,” Bennett said. “What I do hate is being off this long, but it’s probably been more beneficial than anything. We’ve had some really good practices with the girls.”
Darlington (5-17) finished the season ranked 24th in the Class A Private Power Ratings earning the Lady Tigers a spot in the playoffs. They will travel to face No. 9 Mt. Paran today at 2:30 p.m.
Trion is waiting to decide when the Lady Bulldogs (14-5) will host No. 22 Wilcox County in the first round in the Class A Public. Because the city of Rochelle is in the path of the projected bad weather, the schools are waiting to decide when the matchup will take place.