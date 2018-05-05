PREP SOCCER: Unity Christian goes down to the wire for 3rd state title
The long-awaited moment of glory finally arrived when junior Mary Nance stepped to the spot and made her shot to secure the title for the Lady Lions, sending players and fans into a frenzy at the conclusion of the GICAA Division II-A state championship game.
The Lady Lions capped their 8-2-1 season with the kind of drama befitting two terrific teams at MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City. Peachtree Academy reached the state championship for the first time and played a tight defensive struggle with 3 shots on goal, and a fourth which ricocheted off the post of the goal with just seconds left on the clock in overtime.
Unity senior goalkeeper Chanceley Book turned away a first-round penalty kick attempt by Peachtree, with freshman Maggie Eddins and Book making their kicks to send the game to a sudden death penalty.
“We’ve practiced these penalty kick shoot-outs all week anticipating that it might get to this type of ending,” Unity coach Ryan Okubo said. “I looked over at Mary right before the sudden death kick and said, ‘You’re next.’ Mary stepped up to the plate big time and took a great shot. But it was a total team effort all the way from the back to the front of our team.”
Lady Lions senior Tori Eddins proved her leadership role as she played a relentless style throughout the entire game. Strong defensive play by junior Tabitha Breeden and Bella Posey helped secure a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation for the Lady Lions.
“This is what we’ve been working for just forever, and right now, it’s a feeling that I cannot describe,” Nance said after the game.
“It’s a dream come true,” said an emotional Tori Eddins, “You work, make the commitment to each other and the program, and this is the best way to end a career. Coach said we were to play for one another and that’s what I truly think we did today.”
“I could list for you how each girl played a pivotal role in helping us win this championship,” Okubo said. “I’m so proud of these girls. We went into this season just to have fun. When you graduate seven seniors, it’s hard to set any expectations. But these girls played all season with a never-die mentality.”